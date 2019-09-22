Capital Innovations Increased Its Holding in Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) as Valuation Declined; As Csx (CSX) Valuation Declined, Connors Investor Services Has Raised Holding

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Csx (CSX) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 4,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 178,809 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.83 million, up from 174,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Csx for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $68.62. About 7.45 million shares traded or 36.64% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 15/05/2018 – CSX SEES DOMESTIC COAL CONTINUING LONGTERM STRUCTURAL DECLINE; 16/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 18/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – CSX REAFFIRMS YR REV. VIEW, SEES SOLID STEP DOWN IN OPER RATIO; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 ex-employees sue CSX after being fired or suspended for taking family medical leave; 29/05/2018 – CSX at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC. – 03/20/2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ CSX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSX); 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) by 2780.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 80,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.14% . The institutional investor held 83,833 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $439,000, up from 2,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Ultrapar Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.37. About 1.91 million shares traded or 79.62% up from the average. Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) has declined 12.14% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UGP News: 03/05/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Argentine peso hits new lows as central bank fails to calm markets; 09/04/2018 – MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT – Ultrapar announces filing of its 2017 Form 20-F; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS SHAREHOLDER AGREEMENT SIGNED BETWEEN ULTRA, PARTH; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL73.9M; 12/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Ultrapar May Benefit, Industry Posts 7th Straight Gain; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S TAKES ACTION ON BRAZILIAN CORPORATES FOLLOWING SOVEREIGN RATING ACTION; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET INCOME R$72.9M; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS CHAIRMAN PAULO CUNHA STEPPING DOWN; 24/05/2018 – Petrobras pricing pressure spooks potential refinery buyers; 20/03/2018 – Vitol, Total in talks to acquire Brazil’s Alesat

Capital Innovations Llc, which manages about $132.37 million and $38.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X) by 70,900 shares to 15,840 shares, valued at $243,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold CSX shares while 320 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 550.04 million shares or 1.56% less from 558.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gibraltar Capital Inc accumulated 91,442 shares or 7.29% of the stock. King Luther Capital Management reported 0% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Stevens Lp invested in 0.52% or 149,124 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 1,132 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.06% stake. Davis R M reported 0.01% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Capstone Investment Advsr Lc holds 5,996 shares. Renaissance Investment Group Limited Company has 3,329 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company owns 2,681 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 166,670 were reported by Artemis Mgmt Llp. Richard Bernstein Advsr accumulated 10,209 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Edgestream Ptnrs Lp invested in 101,528 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Smith Asset Mngmt Group Inc Limited Partnership invested in 0.61% or 237,730 shares. Loews invested in 10,350 shares. 11,640 are held by Jackson Wealth Management Lc.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13 million and $754.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb (NYSE:CB) by 2,895 shares to 76,402 shares, valued at $11.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 64,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,683 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).