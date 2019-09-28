Capital Innovations Increased Holding in Newmont Goldcorp (NEM); Dexcom (DXCM) Stake Has Boosted by Gateway Investment Advisers Llc

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 23.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 8,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 44,777 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72 million, up from 36,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $38.4. About 9.28 million shares traded or 21.30% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 18.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 3,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 24,497 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.67M, up from 20,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $148.51. About 686,328 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 08/03/2018 – RPT-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES FAVORABLE DECISION ON CRITICAL GLUCOSE MONITORING PATENTS; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 17/05/2018 – VP Leach Gifts 176 Of DexCom Inc; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Dexcom G4 in a Population With Normal Oral Glucose Tolerance Test; 17/05/2018 – DexCom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation; 08/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY CO; 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$860M, SAW $830M-$850M; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM G6 ICGM CAN BE USED TO DETERMINE BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 256,186 shares to 12,639 shares, valued at $227,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 3,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 502,597 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

More notable recent DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DexCom, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why DexCom Faces 45-60% Downside Risk From Abbot’s New Libre 2 Product – Seeking Alpha” on March 22, 2019. More interesting news about DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “HOLX vs DXCM: Which MedTech Stock is a Better Investment Pick? – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold DXCM shares while 115 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 84.91 million shares or 12.27% less from 96.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10 are owned by Architects. Brown Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 6,624 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0.04% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Jennison Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.39M shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 31,735 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca owns 600 shares. First Mercantile Tru Company invested 0.07% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Parkside Fin State Bank reported 0.01% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Ent Fin Svcs Corporation reported 10 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Services Inc has 1.16% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 7,583 shares. Alyeska Investment Gru Limited Partnership stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.03% or 10,233 shares. Df Dent & Co has invested 0.11% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Columbus Circle stated it has 2.28% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Victory Cap Management accumulated 481,143 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bard Assoc has invested 0.34% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 217,325 are owned by Agf Inc. Gabelli Invest Advisers Inc holds 0.04% or 9,000 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Gideon Cap Advisors accumulated 22,997 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp accumulated 1.01 million shares or 0.5% of the stock. Blair William & Co Il has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss owns 56 shares. Old Natl Bank & Trust In invested in 0.01% or 6,600 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 119,369 shares. Moreover, Retail Bank Of America De has 0.02% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). The Quebec – Canada-based Hexavest has invested 1.33% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.08% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Ruffer Llp holds 4.07% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 4.53 million shares. Keybank Association Oh owns 43,248 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.