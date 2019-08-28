Capital Innovations Increased By $425,590 Its Bunge LTD (BG) Position; BSB Bancorp (BLMT) Sentiment Is 1.1

BSB Bancorp Inc (BLMT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.02, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 33 investment professionals increased or started new stock positions, while 30 cut down and sold their equity positions in BSB Bancorp Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 3.01 million shares, down from 4.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding BSB Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 15 Increased: 15 New Position: 18.

Capital Innovations Llc increased Bunge Ltd (BG) stake by 54.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Innovations Llc acquired 8,030 shares as Bunge Ltd (BG)’s stock rose 12.02%. The Capital Innovations Llc holds 22,710 shares with $1.21 million value, up from 14,680 last quarter. Bunge Ltd now has $7.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $52.58. About 1.11 million shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – Bunge Moves Closer to Hiving Off Brazil Sugar-Milling Business; 09/03/2018 – ADM, BUNGE TAKEOVER TALKS HAVE STALLED – WSJ, CITING; 18/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 18; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO: `WELL AWARE’ OF RESPONSIBILITY TO MAXIMIZE VALUE; 23/03/2018 – Bunge statement regarding resolution of 199a issue; 15/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 15; 23/03/2018 – Feed and Grain: Bunge’s Argentine Plants Behind ADM Bid; 05/03/2018 – SIZE OF CONTINENTAL GRAIN POSITION IN BUNGE NOT YET DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Raises 2018 Agribusiness EBIT View to $800M-$1B; 19/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 19

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. $2.00M worth of stock was bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A on Tuesday, May 21. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider Zachman Brian bought $512,777. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought 160,000 shares worth $8.16 million. On Thursday, May 23 FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 19,750 shares. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $205,600 was bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hotchkis And Wiley Mgmt has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Shell Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 12,212 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 1.96 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Principal Grp Inc Incorporated holds 89,281 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 67,375 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gamco Et Al stated it has 324,200 shares. Becker Capital owns 1.02% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 519,015 shares. 5,036 are owned by Raymond James Fin Service Advsr Inc. First Commonwealth Finance Corp Pa owns 4,581 shares. Pnc Grp Incorporated invested in 21,398 shares or 0% of the stock. Assetmark owns 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 7 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 918,600 shares. Cibc Asset holds 10,080 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Stephens Ar holds 9,838 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bunge Ltd (BG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Signs Of Strength In Bunge Shares – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Bunge Global Headquarters to Move to St. Louis – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “US/China Trade Data by the Numbers, and How Exposed Top American Companies Are – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Berkley W R Corp holds 1.29% of its portfolio in BSB Bancorp, Inc. for 170,423 shares. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owns 66,395 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pecaut & Co. has 0.4% invested in the company for 6,000 shares. The New York-based Alpine Global Management Llc has invested 0.28% in the stock. Banc Funds Co Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 95,665 shares.

More notable recent BSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “People’s United Continues to Expand, Closes BSB Bancorp Buyout – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Camtek LTD. (CAMT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Peopleâ€™s United to acquire Belmont Savings Bank for $327M – Boston Business Journal” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about BSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “How a lunch between bankers led to the Belmont Savings acquisition – Boston Business Journal” published on January 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – April 8, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

It closed at $32.84 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.