Capital Innovations Holding In Suncor Energy New (SU) Was Has Increased; Peak Asset Management Increases Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 4,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 69,780 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06 million, up from 64,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $106.53. About 6.39M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/05/2018 – Pro Skateboarder Tony Hawk Collaborates with Chase for Small Business Productivity Guide; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 08/05/2018 – MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC MNTA.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $18; 08/05/2018 – Cinemark Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD WYNN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $214 FROM $196; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Bond Market Finally Breaking Down, Says JPM’s Michele (Video); 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Results May Prove Whether Higher Rates Pay Off; 09/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 3000P FROM 2950P; 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 32.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 10,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 42,185 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 31,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.05. About 3.85 million shares traded or 13.93% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barnett & reported 0.1% stake. Signaturefd reported 0.23% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Overbrook Mngmt Corp has invested 2.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 7,400 were reported by Endowment Mgmt Lp. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability Company stated it has 35,685 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Llc has 26,820 shares. Ftb Advsr stated it has 0.95% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 4.16M are held by Fil Limited. 44,856 were reported by Seabridge Inv Advsr Limited Liability. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.34% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bancshares Of The West holds 0.99% or 83,487 shares in its portfolio. Columbia Asset Management has invested 1.03% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Woodstock has invested 0.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kamunting Street Cap Management Lp holds 2.44% or 20,000 shares.

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42M and $293.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,269 shares to 109,573 shares, valued at $12.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 4,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,577 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.