Capital Innovations Holding in Brf Sa (BRFS) Lifted by $346,800 as Stock Value Rose; Apriem Advisors Lifted General Mls (GIS) Position by $1.05 Million; Shares Rose

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 322.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors bought 20,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 26,557 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40 million, up from 6,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.06. About 2.39M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT DEAL WITH BLUE BUFFALO TO CLOSE BY MAY 2018; 24/05/2018 – General Mills at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 17.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 4,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.59% . The institutional investor held 30,834 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34M, up from 26,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.87B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $9.48. About 3.38 million shares traded or 0.85% up from the average. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 40.61% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 05/04/2018 – BRF CHAIRMAN SAYS IT’S TOO SOON TO TALK IN BOARD RESHUFFLE; 09/03/2018 – Salmonella Nightmare Could Turn BRF Bonds Into High-Yield Junk; 22/05/2018 – BRF MONITORING IMPACT OF BRAZIL TRUCKERS PROTEST ON SUPPLIES; 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES BRF S.A. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 13/03/2018 – Brazil’s BRF sued in U.S. after ex-CEO arrest, food safety probe; 25/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds BRF S.A. Investors To Upcoming May 11, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline And Alerts Of New CEO Resignation; 23/05/2018 – BRF:OTHER 9 PLANTS TO BE PARTIALLY OR COMPLETELY PARALYZED WED; 04/04/2018 – OFFICIAL CORRECTION-BRAZIL FOOD PROCESSOR BRF SAYS SENDING RIO VERDE, CARAMBEÍ PLANT WORKERS ON FURLOUGH STARTING IN MAY (NOT APRIL); 05/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin:New Fraud Charges And Shareholder Dispute At BRF; 27/04/2018 – FORMER BRF CHAIRMAN DINIZ SAYS TOLD PARENTE CURRENT BRF MANAGEMENT ‘VERY COMPETENT’

Capital Innovations Llc, which manages about $132.37 million and $38.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X) by 70,900 shares to 15,840 shares, valued at $243,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

