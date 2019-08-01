Capital Innovations Has Upped Its Suncor Energy New (SU) Stake by $329,920; Shares Declined; Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Stake in American Electric Pwr Co (AEP) Has Decreased as Valuation Rose

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased its stake in American Electric Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 92.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 85,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 6,652 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $557,000, down from 91,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in American Electric Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $89.17. About 1.98M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 25/04/2018 – Ohio PUC: PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio electric security plan PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Net $454.4M; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; Incorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmi; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees 2018 EPS $3.71-EPS $3.91; 04/04/2018 – EPA: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport, La., Earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors; 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE OFFERS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP’S WIND CATCHER; 03/05/2018 – AEP Generation Resources Seeks Bids For Coal; 26/03/2018 – AEP Recognized As A 2020 Women On Boards Winning Company; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO PRESERVES TCEC’S RIGHT TO SERVE RETAIL ELECTRIC LOAD IN ITS SERVICE AREA; 24/04/2018 – American Electric Power: Plan to Invest $17.7 B in Cap Over the Next Three Years

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 32.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 10,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 42,185 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 31,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.51. About 4.31M shares traded or 45.58% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $597.50M for 18.42 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.