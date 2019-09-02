Capital Innovations Has Trimmed Its Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) Holding; Emcore (EMKR) Has 1.45 Sentiment

Capital Innovations Llc decreased Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) stake by 93.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Innovations Llc sold 40,460 shares as Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP)’s stock declined 1.14%. The Capital Innovations Llc holds 2,910 shares with $202,000 value, down from 43,370 last quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes S A now has $4.40B valuation. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4. About 1.95M shares traded or 98.53% up from the average. Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) has declined 12.14% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UGP News: 18/03/2018 ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES SA UGPA3.SA : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; BRL 89 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET REV. R$20.75B, EST. R$21.42B; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Telefonica Brasil and Ultrapar Ratings and Changed Outlooks to Stable; 18/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES SA UGPA3.SA : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S TAKES ACTION ON BRAZILIAN CORPORATES FOLLOWING SOVEREIGN RATING ACTION; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET INCOME R$72.9M; 20/03/2018 – Vitol, Total in talks to acquire Brazil’s Alesat; 03/05/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Argentine peso hits new lows as central bank fails to calm markets; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS CHAIRMAN PAULO CUNHA STEPPING DOWN; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL73.9M

Emcore Corp (EMKR) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.58, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 29 funds opened new or increased positions, while 20 sold and reduced holdings in Emcore Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 15.19 million shares, down from 15.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Emcore Corp in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 6 Reduced: 14 Increased: 12 New Position: 17.

Capital Innovations Llc increased Dowdupont Inc stake by 5,780 shares to 26,725 valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) stake by 56,885 shares and now owns 59,660 shares. Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) was raised too.

The stock increased 1.79% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.85. About 64,899 shares traded. EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) has declined 42.69% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.69% the S&P500.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells indium phosphide optical chips, components, subsystems, and systems for the broadband and specialty fiber optics market worldwide. The company has market cap of $78.75 million. It offers DFB laser modules and diodes, laser and avalanche chips, optical receivers, and broadband photodiodes for use in telecommunication, cable television, fiber-to-the-premises, defense and homeland security, satellite communication and broadcast, and professional audio/video applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third party sales representatives, and distributors.

P.A.W. Capital Corp holds 2.17% of its portfolio in EMCORE Corporation for 600,000 shares. S Squared Technology Llc owns 625,145 shares or 1.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Needham Investment Management Llc has 0.42% invested in the company for 335,000 shares. The New York-based Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny has invested 0.15% in the stock. Ariel Investments Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.52 million shares.

