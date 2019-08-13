Capital Innovations Has Raised Position in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC); Johnston Asset Management Holds Position in Icici Bk LTD (IBN)

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 2049.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 56,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 59,660 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, up from 2,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $139.38. About 701,898 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $4.00 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 29/03/2018 – REG-DECISIONS OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 MARCH 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vulcan Materials Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMC); 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT OPERATING AND MAINTENANCE CAPITAL SPENDING FOR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 13/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN REAFFIRMS YEAR OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – ALSO PLAN FOR $350 MLN IN INTERNAL GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING 2018; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN REPORTS EXPIRATION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ’37 7.15% NOTES; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. — Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Cont Ops EPS 40c

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 6.60 million shares as the company's stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 21.13 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $242.18 million, up from 14.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.63. About 2.68M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,300 were accumulated by Ellington Mngmt Ltd. Ancora Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,105 shares. Gabelli & Advisers Inc holds 2,400 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0.07% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Japan-based Nomura has invested 0.08% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Hartford Inv Mgmt Comm owns 14,366 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 15,798 shares. Maple Capital Mgmt Inc reported 2,000 shares. Friess Associate Limited Liability Com accumulated 140,000 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Services has 0% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Trust Of Vermont accumulated 331 shares. 413,970 are owned by London Com Of Virginia. Frontier Capital Mgmt Co Ltd Llc holds 0.48% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) or 573,515 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,531 shares stake.

