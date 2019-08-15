Capital Innovations Has Raised Its Bp Plc (BP) Stake by $595,550; As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Stock Price Declined, Orinda Asset Management Has Raised Holding

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $34.96. About 145,492 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 43.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 13,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 45,870 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 32,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $35.92. About 3.99 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 16/04/2018 – China shale gas output to nearly double over 3 years – consultancy; 12/03/2018 – Aker BP ASA: AKERBP: Publication of 2017 Annual Report and Annual Statement of Reserves; 12/03/2018 – JUGS Sports Introduces The BP®3 Baseball Pitching Machine With Changeup; 19/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil buys LNG to chill quake-hit Papua New Guinea project – traders; 21/03/2018 – IPT: VICTORIA POWER NETWORKS 10-YR A$ MTN AT SWAP +135 BP AREA; 09/05/2018 – Aker BP ASA: AKERBP: Ex dividend USD 0.3124 today; 21/05/2018 – Hargreaves Lansdown: Exclusive: BP back on its feet but CEO senses no respite – from Reuters; 07/05/2018 – Aker BP ASA: Aker BP first quarter 2018 results; 10/04/2018 – BP SAYS ALLIGIN AND VORLICH ARE SATELLITE FIELDS LOCATED NEAR TO EXISTING INFRASTRUCTURE MEANING THEY CAN BE QUICKLY DEVELOPED THROUGH ESTABLISHED OFFSHORE HUBS; 22/05/2018 – BP Studios Named Official Award Winner For Best Film And Video In The Science Category

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 100,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Foster Motley reported 6,883 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability has 7,861 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moody National Bank Division has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Spirit Of America Corp holds 0.22% or 42,972 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 2,500 shares. Round Table Svcs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.11% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Security Natl Tru holds 0.08% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 7,300 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 94,667 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Essex Fin Incorporated stated it has 0.09% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc invested in 0% or 111,961 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 24,366 shares. Naples Glob Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.28% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Gru One Trading LP owns 1,608 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

