Capital Innovations Has Lowered Its Vale S A (VALE) Holding; KWG GROUP HLDGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (KWGPF) Sellers Increased By 87.43% Their Shorts

Capital Innovations Llc decreased Vale S A (VALE) stake by 72.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Innovations Llc sold 43,370 shares as Vale S A (VALE)’s stock rose 4.93%. The Capital Innovations Llc holds 16,290 shares with $317,000 value, down from 59,660 last quarter. Vale S A now has $60.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.86% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $11.56. About 27.21M shares traded or 32.93% up from the average. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 25/04/2018 – Brazil’s Vale 1Q Net Profit Falls 36% on Year to $1.59 Billion; 14/05/2018 – Stantec Takes Part in $55 Billion in Active Projects, Led by LNG Complex, Other Energy Feats, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Vale Outlk To Stable From Pos; Ratings Affirmed; 20/03/2018 – YARA GETS BRAZIL’S APPROVAL TO BUY VALE CUBATAO FERTILIZANTES; 16/04/2018 – VALE 1Q IRON-ORE OUTPUT 82M TONS, EST. 75.4M TONS; 16/05/2018 – Biggest Major Currency Loss Signals Windfall for Iron King Vale; 16/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE SAYS MAINTAINS EXPECTED IRON ORE OUTPUT OF 390 MLN TONNES IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – Cobalt Stream May Presage Bigger Deals as Vale Weighs Options; 23/03/2018 – Brazil’s VLI adds rail capacity as farmers harvest record soy crop; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- VALE SHAREHOLDERS STILL DECIDING ON TRANSACTION MODEL BEFORE HIRING BANKS TO MANAGE OFFERING

KWG GROUP HLDGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) had an increase of 87.43% in short interest. KWGPF’s SI was 1.04 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 87.43% from 554,700 shares previously. It closed at $1.02 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Capital Innovations Llc increased Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) stake by 41,000 shares to 96,620 valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) stake by 13,850 shares and now owns 45,870 shares. Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) was raised too.