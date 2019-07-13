Capital Innovations Has Lowered Its Holding in Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) as Market Value Declined; As Aerovironment (AVAV) Market Value Declined, Pinnacle Associates LTD Upped Position by $2.40 Million

Capital Innovations Llc decreased its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) by 93.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc sold 40,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,910 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 43,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Ultrapar Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.46. About 380,143 shares traded. Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) has declined 30.49% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical UGP News: 09/04/2018 – MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT – Ultrapar announces filing of its 2017 Form 20-F; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET INCOME R$72.9M; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS CHAIRMAN PAULO CUNHA STEPPING DOWN; 20/03/2018 – Vitol, Total in talks to acquire Brazil’s Alesat; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL73.9M; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET REV. R$20.75B, EST. R$21.42B; 18/03/2018 ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES SA UGPA3.SA : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; BRL 89 TARGET PRICE; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Telefonica Brasil and Ultrapar Ratings and Changed Outlooks to Stable; 12/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Ultrapar May Benefit, Industry Posts 7th Straight Gain; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S TAKES ACTION ON BRAZILIAN CORPORATES FOLLOWING SOVEREIGN RATING ACTION

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Aerovironment Inc (AVAV) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 35,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 309,709 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.19M, up from 274,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Aerovironment Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $55.85. About 172,685 shares traded. AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has risen 17.22% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AVAV News: 11/04/2018 – Aerovironment Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – $AVAV cites “baseless legal claims” but notably does not deny factual allegations. Time for the Board to force actual transparency starting with the alleged internal investigation and purge; 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment Sees FY18 EPS 45c-EPS 65c; 07/03/2018 – Research funding for $AVAV tactical missile systems (29% of sales) keeps declining. Selling overpriced drones to farmers is not going to bail them out #bearish; 17/05/2018 – AeroVironment CEO’s Alleged Cover-Up Exposed; 17/05/2018 – At least 56 senior employees have left $AVAV. Anyone with knowledge of illegal activity or threatened by Nawabi is encouraged to contact us; 10/04/2018 – Russia rendering our US drones ineffective, sadly we’ve warned about poor performing and overhyped US drone makers $AVAV $KTOS; 06/03/2018 – AEROVIRONMENT 3Q REV. $63.9M, EST. $62.5M; 07/03/2018 – Just thinking back and wondering why @jimcramer on @MadMoneyOnCNBC said we had “egg on our face” + told retail investors in Dec 2017 to buy $AVAV as ‘the next big thing’. The Cramer top is in at $58; 06/03/2018 – AEROVIRONMENT INC AVAV.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.45 TO $0.65

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 17,885 shares to 210,464 shares, valued at $21.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 6,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,820 shares, and cut its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.75, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold AVAV shares while 42 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 19.37 million shares or 5.05% less from 20.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 16,287 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd has 0% invested in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) for 6,781 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 6,104 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Trust Of Vermont has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Finance holds 118,063 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And has invested 0% in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Barclays Plc holds 23,069 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Art Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Ls Inv Advsr Ltd reported 0.01% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) or 7,178 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Amalgamated Bankshares accumulated 3,423 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The reported 13,903 shares.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.13 million activity.

Analysts await Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.06 per share. UGP’s profit will be $87.22 million for 17.06 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.