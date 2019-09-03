Capital Innovations Has Increased Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Position by $739,505; Valero Energy New (VLO) Shareholder Cushing Asset Management LP Boosted Holding

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 38.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 52,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The hedge fund held 185,720 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.76 million, up from 133,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $74.58. About 1.58M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 14/05/2018 – Pegasus Announces Sale of Pure Biofuels Del Peru to Valero; 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas, Refinery; 19/04/2018 – TAMMY ODOM, COURT CLERK, COMMENTS ON VALERO UNIT FIRE BY PHONE; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Rev $26.44B; 30/04/2018 – The combined company that would leapfrog Valero Energy as the largest U.S. refiner by capacity; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE CONTAINED -CITY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT; 04/05/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY ALKYLATION UNIT MAY BE SHUT THROUGH Q3 2018; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 2018 Capital Investment Plans Remain at $2.7B; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280895 – VALERO HOUSTON REFINERY

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 2049.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 56,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 59,660 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, up from 2,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $143.54. About 691,460 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 05/03/2018 Grandin Sand Plant Earns Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN REPORTS EXPIRATION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ’37 7.15% NOTES; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – THE ORDER WAS ISSUED TO REMOVE A REPAIRMAN OBSERVED IN A SCREEN DISCHARGE CHUTE; NO INJURIES OCCURRED FROM THE INCIDENT; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018; 08/03/2018 – REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2017 PUBLISHED; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.150 TO $1.250 BLN; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT OPERATING AND MAINTENANCE CAPITAL SPENDING FOR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Gained 59% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Valero Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:VLO) 10% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gasoline And Valero Head Into The Offseason – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “T Boone Pickens’ BP Capital Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99B and $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 56,371 shares to 253,580 shares, valued at $4.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apergy Corp by 104,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,980 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loudon Mgmt Limited Co, New Hampshire-based fund reported 8,466 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Hsbc Public Limited Liability Company has 666,926 shares. Panagora Asset holds 689,376 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Cap Management has invested 0.89% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Hudson Valley Adv holds 0.3% or 14,520 shares. 141,362 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.03% or 124,700 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Rodgers Brothers has 0.14% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Smith Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Moody Bankshares Division has 0.11% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 46,306 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Com reported 157 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 11,138 are owned by Sequoia Financial Lc. Veritable Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hyman Charles D holds 152,620 shares. 9 are owned by Tarbox Family Office. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 41,682 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.01% or 7,000 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Public Limited Co stated it has 797,096 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 21,795 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 38,000 shares. Schroder Invest Management holds 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) or 2,345 shares. 102,886 were accumulated by Fil Ltd. The Massachusetts-based Frontier Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.48% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 8,954 shares. Moreover, Merian Invsts (Uk) has 0.01% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Pnc Serv Group Inc invested in 0% or 40,126 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp stated it has 1.26M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Factbox: US stocks to watch as Hurricane Dorian threatens Florida – StreetInsider.com” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Announcing: Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Increased An Energizing 125% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Selling Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.