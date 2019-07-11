Capital Innovations Has Increased Its Suncor Energy New (SU) Holding; Employers Holdings (EIG) Shareholder Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Lifted Holding by $923,640

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 32.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 10,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,185 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 31,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $32.42. About 3.85M shares traded or 33.58% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting; 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) by 10.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc bought 23,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 239,964 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.63M, up from 216,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Employers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $43.79. About 99,671 shares traded. Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) has risen 6.64% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EIG News: 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $211.6 MLN, UP 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 15/03/2018 EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS IN LETTER OF CREDIT PACTS W/ FHLB SF; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Net Premiums Earned $176.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c Vs. -; 23/04/2018 – DJ Employers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIG); 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET EARNED PREMIUMS WERE $176.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Gross Premiums Written $211.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS 1Q OPER EPS 88C, EST. 53C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold EIG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 24.99 million shares or 4.51% less from 26.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc invested 0% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 79,796 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Finance Svcs Group Inc has invested 0% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Tower Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0.01% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) or 2,688 shares. Jennison Associates Limited Company accumulated 0% or 28,314 shares. Strs Ohio has 22,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). 336,541 were reported by Aqr Mngmt. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.01% or 33,162 shares. Sei Invs Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Principal Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) for 265,259 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.01% or 454,158 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 7,114 shares. Moreover, Voya Inv Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Ameriprise Financial Incorporated accumulated 681,839 shares.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86 million and $594.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 55,080 shares to 89,797 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Ins Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 108,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 633,181 shares, and cut its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY).