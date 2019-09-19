Capital Innovations Has Increased Its Brf Sa (BRFS) Position; TERRA TECH (TRTC) SI Decreased By 1.65%

TERRA TECH CORP (OTCMKTS:TRTC) had a decrease of 1.65% in short interest. TRTC’s SI was 1.71 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.65% from 1.74 million shares previously. With 1.11 million avg volume, 2 days are for TERRA TECH CORP (OTCMKTS:TRTC)’s short sellers to cover TRTC’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.0069 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4031. About 31,740 shares traded. Terra Tech Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRTC) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Capital Innovations Llc increased Brf Sa (BRFS) stake by 17.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital Innovations Llc acquired 4,624 shares as Brf Sa (BRFS)’s stock rose 13.59%. The Capital Innovations Llc holds 30,834 shares with $2.34 million value, up from 26,210 last quarter. Brf Sa now has $7.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.23. About 164,326 shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 40.61% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 02/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of BRF S.A. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May; 13/03/2018 – Brazil tells meat importers its food safety standards improved -minister; 10/05/2018 – BRF 1Q REV. R$8.20B, EST. R$8.28B; 10/05/2018 – BRF S.A. 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action; 10/05/2018 – BRF 1Q LOSS R$114M; 17/04/2018 – Brazil’s BRF shareholder says talks to replace board have stalled; 11/05/2018 – BRF IS READY TO ADAPT SLAUGHTERING TO NEW HALAL RULE: CEO; 23/05/2018 – BRF:OTHER 9 PLANTS TO BE PARTIALLY OR COMPLETELY PARALYZED WED; 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF SAYS SHAREHOLDER ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT WITHDREW REQUEST TO CHANGE VOTING SYSTEM IN ASSEMBLY- STATEMENT; 17/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF SHAREHOLDER FURLAN SAYS PROPOSED NAMES INCLUDE FORMER AG MIN RODRIGUES TO THE BOARD TO HELP COMPANY FACE POTENTIAL TRADE BANS

Terra Tech Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, marketing, and sale of hydroponic equipment with proprietary technology to create sustainable solutions for the cultivation of indoor agriculture. The company has market cap of $44.34 million. It operates through two divisions, Hydroponic Produce and Cannabis Products. It currently has negative earnings. The Hydroponic Produce segment offers produce, herbs, and floral products.

