Capital Innovations Has Decreased Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) Stake By $2.79 Million; Westlake Chemical (WLK) Has 0.98 Sentiment

Capital Innovations Llc decreased Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) stake by 93.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Innovations Llc sold 40,460 shares as Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP)’s stock declined 27.63%. The Capital Innovations Llc holds 2,910 shares with $202,000 value, down from 43,370 last quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes S A now has $5.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 433,047 shares traded. Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) has declined 30.49% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical UGP News: 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Telefonica Brasil and Ultrapar Ratings and Changed Outlooks to Stable; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S TAKES ACTION ON BRAZILIAN CORPORATES FOLLOWING SOVEREIGN RATING ACTION; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS CHAIRMAN PAULO CUNHA STEPPING DOWN; 12/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Ultrapar May Benefit, Industry Posts 7th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET INCOME R$72.9M; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL73.9M; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS SHAREHOLDER AGREEMENT SIGNED BETWEEN ULTRA, PARTH; 03/05/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Argentine peso hits new lows as central bank fails to calm markets; 18/03/2018 ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES SA UGPA3.SA : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; BRL 89 TARGET PRICE; 18/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES SA UGPA3.SA : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Westlake Chemical Corp (WLK) investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 114 institutional investors opened new or increased stock positions, while 116 sold and reduced their stakes in Westlake Chemical Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 34.05 million shares, down from 34.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Westlake Chemical Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 38 Reduced: 78 Increased: 70 New Position: 44.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products. The company has market cap of $8.79 billion. It operates through two divisions, Olefins and Vinyls. It has a 11.43 P/E ratio. The Olefins segment offers ethylene, polyethylene, styrene monomer, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen.

Analysts await Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.39 EPS, down 43.27% or $1.06 from last year’s $2.45 per share. WLK’s profit will be $178.73 million for 12.29 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Westlake Chemical Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.87% EPS growth.

Robotti Robert holds 7.08% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation for 295,607 shares. Sprott Inc. owns 100,000 shares or 1.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Midas Management Corp has 1.24% invested in the company for 42,800 shares. The New Jersey-based Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. has invested 1.08% in the stock. Price Michael F, a New York-based fund reported 91,800 shares.

The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $68.32. About 862,296 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) has declined 47.98% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 13/03/2018 – Westlake Financial Partners with AUL; 22/03/2018 – Royal® Building Products Features New Trim and Mouldings products, Celect® Cellular Composite Siding and ZuriTM Premium; 30/04/2018 – Westlake Chemical Corporation Appoints Roger Kearns as Executive Vice President, Vinyls Chemicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Westlake Chemical Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLK); 28/03/2018 – Westlake Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Westlake Announces New Third Party Servicing Entity and Partnerships; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Westlake Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-2 Nts Rtgs; 09/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $124; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 04/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $95

