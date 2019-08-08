Capital Innovations Has Boosted Bunge LTD (BG) Position by $425,590; Retirement Systems Of Alabama Lowered Its Holding in Smith A O (AOS) as Market Value Declined

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Bunge Ltd (BG) by 54.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 8,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 22,710 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, up from 14,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Bunge Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $57.94. About 1.19 million shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 2; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO SOREN SCHRODER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN SCOTTSDALE, AZ; 28/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 28; 26/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 26; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Raises 2018 Food & Ingredients EBIT View to $290M-$310M; 05/03/2018 – SIZE OF CONTINENTAL GRAIN POSITION IN BUNGE NOT YET DISCLOSED; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Bunge Ltd Ratings, Outlook Remains Stable; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Sees 2018 Net Interest Expense $255M-$275M; 09/03/2018 – ADM, BUNGE TAKEOVER TALKS HAVE STALLED – WSJ, CITING; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS ABOUT 2/3 OF MARKET-TO-MARKET LOSSES TO REVERT IN 2Q

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in Smith A O Corp (AOS) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 13,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 175,635 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37M, down from 189,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Smith A O Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $45.9. About 2.08M shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60; 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS); 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 50,100 are held by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt. Oakbrook Invests Lc has 0.02% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Prelude Capital Management Limited Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Swiss Bancorporation stated it has 0.03% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 132,030 shares. Moreover, Blair William Communications Il has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 8,843 shares. 14,450 were accumulated by Bennicas & Assoc. Strs Ohio reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 13,600 were reported by Federated Invsts Pa. Camelot Portfolios Ltd holds 11,554 shares. Nordea Investment holds 0.08% or 756,996 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Inv Management holds 0.02% or 38,408 shares in its portfolio. 1.77M are owned by Fil Limited. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Company owns 18 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins owns 0.13% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 16,108 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. Shares for $8.16 million were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO on Thursday, May 23. The insider FRIBOURG PAUL J bought 19,750 shares worth $1.01M. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought 4,000 shares worth $205,600. 38,588 shares valued at $2.00M were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A on Tuesday, May 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington-based Parametric Port Associates Llc has invested 0.03% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Westwood Gp owns 9,700 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 44,200 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 238,981 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 6,429 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt reported 160,558 shares stake. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com accumulated 0% or 7,200 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt has invested 0.83% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Dnb Asset Management As invested in 0% or 27,773 shares. Elk Creek Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.01% or 1,300 shares. 7,452 were reported by Jane Street Grp Lc. Chevy Chase Trust reported 115,412 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 4,617 shares. Mesirow Financial Invest owns 16,460 shares.

