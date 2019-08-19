Capital Innovations Decreased Holding in Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) as Market Value Declined; Accuvest Global Advisors Has Boosted Its Nike Class B (NKE) Holding by $639,828 as Stock Rose

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 196.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 7,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 11,484 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $967,000, up from 3,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 5.65 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ACQUIRED CONSUMER DATA AND ANALYTICS FIRM NAMED ZODIAC; 22/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECT FISCAL YEAR ’19 REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH IN THE MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC QTRLY EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA TOTAL REV $2,299 MLN, UP 19 PCT; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 mln in profit; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CEO: COMMITED TO ALL EMPLOYEES HAVING POSITIVE EXPERIENCE; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 27/03/2018 – Soccer-Nike deal hurts England preparations with World Cup ball; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman scores a quick $100 million profit on Nike in 6 months; 18/04/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N SAYS GREG THOMPSON, NIKE’S VICE PRESIDENT OF FOOTWEAR, HAS LEFT THE COMPANY; 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING

Capital Innovations Llc decreased its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) by 93.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc sold 40,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.14% . The institutional investor held 2,910 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 43,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Ultrapar Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.11. About 1.16 million shares traded or 21.69% up from the average. Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) has declined 12.14% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UGP News: 03/05/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Argentine peso hits new lows as central bank fails to calm markets; 12/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Ultrapar May Benefit, Industry Posts 7th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET REV. R$20.75B, EST. R$21.42B; 24/05/2018 – Petrobras pricing pressure spooks potential refinery buyers; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL73.9M; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S TAKES ACTION ON BRAZILIAN CORPORATES FOLLOWING SOVEREIGN RATING ACTION; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS CHAIRMAN PAULO CUNHA STEPPING DOWN; 18/03/2018 ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES SA UGPA3.SA : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; BRL 89 TARGET PRICE; 18/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES SA UGPA3.SA : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 20/03/2018 – Vitol, Total in talks to acquire Brazil’s Alesat

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29 million and $184.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust Msci Uk Etf New by 184,689 shares to 26,407 shares, valued at $872,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,577 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc Msci Jpn Etf New.

Capital Innovations Llc, which manages about $132.37M and $38.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 56,885 shares to 59,660 shares, valued at $779,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 41,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).