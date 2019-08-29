Capital Innovations Cut Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) Stake as Valuation Declined; As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stock Price Rose, Zacks Investment Management Boosted by $366,226 Its Position

Capital Innovations Llc decreased its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) by 93.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc sold 40,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.14% . The institutional investor held 2,910 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 43,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Ultrapar Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.82. About 615,893 shares traded. Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) has declined 12.14% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UGP News: 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET INCOME R$72.9M; 12/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Ultrapar May Benefit, Industry Posts 7th Straight Gain; 24/05/2018 – Petrobras pricing pressure spooks potential refinery buyers; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Telefonica Brasil and Ultrapar Ratings and Changed Outlooks to Stable; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS CHAIRMAN PAULO CUNHA STEPPING DOWN; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET REV. R$20.75B, EST. R$21.42B; 18/03/2018 ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES SA UGPA3.SA : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; BRL 89 TARGET PRICE; 03/05/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Argentine peso hits new lows as central bank fails to calm markets; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL73.9M; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS SHAREHOLDER AGREEMENT SIGNED BETWEEN ULTRA, PARTH

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 7,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 777,786 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.83 million, up from 770,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $54.88. About 4.78M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES

Capital Innovations Llc, which manages about $132.37 million and $38.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 56,885 shares to 59,660 shares, valued at $779,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 41,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45B and $4.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 33,356 shares to 229,536 shares, valued at $43.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) by 28,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,014 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).