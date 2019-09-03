Capital Innovations Cut Its Vale S A (VALE) Holding; Carnival (CCL) Shorts Up By 7.56%

Capital Innovations Llc decreased Vale S A (VALE) stake by 72.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Innovations Llc sold 43,370 shares as Vale S A (VALE)’s stock rose 4.93%. The Capital Innovations Llc holds 16,290 shares with $317,000 value, down from 59,660 last quarter. Vale S A now has $53.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.93. About 10.83 million shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – BRAZILIAN PENSION FUNDS, BNDESPAR MAY SELL 10 PCT TO 12.5 PCT OF THEIR VALE STAKES THROUGH PUBLIC OFFERING; 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL5.11B; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS S11D MINE SHOULD PRODUCE DOUBLE THE IRON ORE IN 2018 THAT IT PRODUCED LAST YEAR AS PART OF RAMP-UP; 18/04/2018 – Prosecutors, Samarco to ask more time for disaster’s compensation plan; 26/04/2018 – VALE EXEC SAYS PRODUCTION IN FIRST HALF OF 2018 SHOULD BE SIMILAR TO FIRST HALF OF 2017; 25/04/2018 – Vale Edges Closer to Debt Goal as High-Grade Push Drives Cash; 17/04/2018 – Vale Lower Output Offset by Smarts, and China Love of Clean Ore; 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE POSTS FIRST QUARTER NET DEBT OF $14.9 BLN; 21/03/2018 – VALE SAYS $968.35M OF 2021 BONDS WERE VALIDLY OFFERED; 03/04/2018 – PETROS CEO: PLAN IS TO SELL MINOR STAKE IN VALE

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) had an increase of 7.56% in short interest. CCL’s SI was 16.15 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.56% from 15.02M shares previously. With 4.20M avg volume, 4 days are for Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)’s short sellers to cover CCL’s short positions. The SI to Carnival Corporation’s float is 3.71%. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $43.2. About 1.97 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 23/05/2018 – Holland America Line Guest Satisfaction Scores at Highest Ever and Wins 2018 Clarabridge Luminary Award for Elevating the Guest Experience; 11/05/2018 – An Extraordinary Evening: Seabourn Ovation Christened In Valletta, Malta; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive Team Serving Diners; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL – EXPECTS 2018 FY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD IN CONSTANT CURRENCY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR TO BE UP ABOUT 1.0 PERCENT; 21/03/2018 – Reservations Now Open For New Carnival Panorama’s Year-Round Departures From Long Beach; 30/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Calendar of Events for Virgin Islands Carnival 2018; 24/05/2018 – Speedcast Delivers New Standard of Internet Guest Experience with Unparalleled Bandwidth to Carnival Horizon Cruise Ship; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival said it will join the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 50C FROM 45C, EST. 45C; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line Elevates Celebrated Sushi Chef Andy Matsuda to its International Culinary Council

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold Carnival Corporation & Plc shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Fiduciary Tru holds 0.01% or 9,361 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt L P invested in 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 38.55 million shares or 10.3% of all its holdings. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 6,009 shares. Maryland Capital Management owns 61,491 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Trust holds 1,240 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtn Cap L P holds 0.02% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 10,255 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Co Limited invested in 0.09% or 20,824 shares. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 175,200 shares. Bartlett & Communication Ltd Liability Corp invested in 100 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 53,409 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.07% stake. Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt Ltd stated it has 835,036 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Carnival Corp has $70 highest and $4800 lowest target. $56.42’s average target is 30.60% above currents $43.2 stock price. Carnival Corp had 21 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Friday, June 21. Nomura downgraded Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) rating on Friday, June 21. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $5200 target. As per Monday, July 1, the company rating was downgraded by Berenberg. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. Wedbush maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $5000 target in Friday, June 21 report. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21 to “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by UBS. The stock of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. The company has market cap of $30.47 billion. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn brands in North America; and Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises , Cunard, and P&O Cruises (Australia) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia. It has a 10.11 P/E ratio. The firm operates approximately 100 cruise ships.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Cruise company stocks slide as Hurricane Dorian batters the Bahamas – South Florida Business Journal” published on September 03, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Carnival makes schedule changes at Port Tampa Bay due to Hurricane Dorian – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in August – Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. Shares for $930,000 were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J. DONALD ARNOLD W bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267.

Among 5 analysts covering Vale (NYSE:VALE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Vale has $16.5 highest and $12.2 lowest target. $13.98’s average target is 27.90% above currents $10.93 stock price. Vale had 12 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Societe Generale. Credit Suisse maintained Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold”. As per Friday, May 24, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America.

More notable recent Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Vale Stock Remains Risky – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vale subject of new Brazil dam disaster probe – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Do Barclays, JP Morgan, And Credit Suisse Agree On Vale’s Stock Price Estimate? – Forbes” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Vale Stock to Trend Higher on Positive Industry Tailwinds – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 26, 2019.