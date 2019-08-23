Capital Innovations Cut Its Position in Vale S A (VALE) by $824,030; Tsmc (TSM) Valuation Declined While Flow Traders Us Lowered by $4.07 Million Its Position

Capital Innovations Llc decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 72.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc sold 43,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 16,290 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $317,000, down from 59,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.62. About 5.86M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 26/04/2018 – VALE SAYS 2018 IRON PRICE AVERAGE SHOULDN’T BE LOWER THAN 2017; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – BRAZILIAN PENSION FUNDS, BNDESPAR MAY SELL 10 PCT TO 12.5 PCT OF THEIR VALE STAKES THROUGH PUBLIC OFFERING; 29/03/2018 – VALE SAYS SECOND INSTALLMENT TO BE PAID IN MARCH BASED ON SECOND HALF 2018 RESULTS; 16/04/2018 – VALE 1Q NICKEL OUTPUT 58.6K TONS, -17.9% Y/Y; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES VALE CANADA LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 18/04/2018 – Nickel Surge Offers Lifeline in Vale’s `Put-Up-or-Shut-Up’ Year; 26/04/2018 – VALE CFO SAYS CO SHORTENING LIABILITY MATURITIES TO CUT COSTS; 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q NET OPER REV. $8.60B, EST. $8.72B; 25/04/2018 – Vale Edges Closer to Debt Goal as High-Grade Push Drives Cash; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vale S.A. Ratings With Stable Outlook

Flow Traders Us Llc decreased its stake in Tsmc (TSM) by 23.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc sold 101,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 339,495 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.91M, down from 441,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Tsmc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $41.5. About 1.67 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Multifactor by 219,952 shares to 248,567 shares, valued at $7.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United States Oil Fund Lp (USO) by 438,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 551,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Netherlands Etf (EWN).

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Another Semiconductor Bellwether Points to Chip Strength in the Second Half – Motley Fool” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks: U.S. Futures Extend Gains as Recession Fears Ease – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Intel Gives Chip Stocks Their Third Boost in a Week – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Capital Innovations Llc, which manages about $132.37 million and $38.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X) by 70,450 shares to 86,740 shares, valued at $518,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 13,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG).

More notable recent Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Samarco JV set to reclaim Brazil mining license – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vale CFO subject of Brazil regulator investigation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Policy Market – Tariffs Remain In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vale subject of new Brazil dam disaster probe – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vale S.A.: Less Uncertainty From Brumadinho But China Remains Key Risk – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 18, 2019.