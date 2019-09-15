Capital Innovations Continues to Hold Stake in Newmont Goldcorp (NEM); Credicorp LTD (BAP) Stake Upped by Commonwealth Bank Of Australia

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia bought 2,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 13,514 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09M, up from 10,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $215.45. About 175,500 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 07/05/2018 – CREDICORP CREDICORP CONTINUES REORGANIZING UNITS IN PERU; 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – CREDICORP SAYS IT WILL PAY DIVIDEND OF $4.3040/SHR; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend; 07/05/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp continues reorganizing its subsidiaries in Peru; 10/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s “1Q18 quiet period”; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND; 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 23.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 8,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 44,777 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72 million, up from 36,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 7.64M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Capital Innovations Llc, which manages about $132.37 million and $38.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X) by 70,900 shares to 15,840 shares, valued at $243,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 71,306 shares to 198,443 shares, valued at $15.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 50,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,038 shares, and cut its stake in Bbva Banco Frances Sa (NYSE:BFR).

