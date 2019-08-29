Capital Innovations Continues to Hold Stake in Bp Plc (BP); As Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Share Value Rose, Holder Venbio Select Advisor Has Lowered Stake

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 43.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 13,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 45,870 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 32,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.83. About 7.58M shares traded or 14.06% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 19/03/2018 – GALFAR GETS BP CONTRACT VALUED $95M; 27/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : MACQUARIE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 18/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS GLOBAL ECONOMIC GROWTH IS NOT OVERHEATED; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP BP.L AND PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WIN RIGHTS TO BLOCK 34 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION; 13/03/2018 – BP expects strong compliance for marine sulfur emissions caps; 17/04/2018 – CHC HELICOPTER SERVICE: CHC EXTENDS CONTRACT WITH AKER BP; 14/03/2018 – Med Crude-Urals diffs unchanged, CPC Blend bid higher; 26/04/2018 – BP PLC – APPOINTED HELGE LUND TO SUCCEED CARL-HENRIC SVANBERG AS CHAIRMAN OF BP; 24/04/2018 – BP BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR GUEVARA SPEAKS IN LONDON; 19/04/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon faces setback in Iraq as oil and water mix

Venbio Select Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 6.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.43 million, down from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $91.72. About 1.07 million shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management LP Exits Position in Sarepta; 07/05/2018 – Sarepta and lnvitae Expand Partnership to Advance Clinical Research in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 23/05/2018 – Sarepta Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Golodirsen; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 12/03/2018 – Sarepta plays nice with the FDA, sets out plans for second Duchenne approval by year’s end $SRPT +3%; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.16 million activity. Shares for $159,250 were bought by Barry Richard.

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08M and $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 500,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc by 85,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,031 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 36,517 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp Inc has invested 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 3.54M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 121,420 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 206,490 shares. Oakbrook Invs Lc holds 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) or 1,775 shares. Avoro Capital Llc reported 1.20M shares. Oppenheimer And Communications holds 0.03% or 9,498 shares in its portfolio. Orbimed Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 828,400 shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Board accumulated 26,000 shares. C Group Holding A S reported 0.04% stake. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Sigma Planning Corporation, Michigan-based fund reported 21,741 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.03% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).