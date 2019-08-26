Capital Innovations Boosted Position in Bp Plc (BP) by $595,550 as Valuation Declined; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Eagle Ridge Investment Management Lowered Its Holding as Valuation Rose

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 43.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 13,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 45,870 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 32,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.37. About 378,339 shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 11/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Feds will retry BP agent Lonnie Swartz in October for voluntary manslaughter. Schwartz was found not; 16/04/2018 – BP’S $500M NEW ENERGIES BUDGET TO FOCUS ON BIOGAS, EV: MCKAY; 03/04/2018 – Poland’s PKO BP plans to pay out dividend of 0.55 zlotys per share; 24/04/2018 – BP BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR GUEVARA SPEAKS IN LONDON; 10/04/2018 – BP NORTH SEA DEVELOPMENTS EXPECTED TO COME ON STREAM IN ’20; 10/04/2018 – BP: Fields Expected to Come on Stream in 2020; 10/04/2018 – Energy Voice: Breaking: BP sanctions two new North Sea developments – #OOTT $BP @BP_plc; 24/04/2018 – BP chief accused of Cambridge threats; 24/04/2018 – BP SEES TRINIDAD GAS OUTPUT STABILIZED ON IMPROVED EFFICIENCY; 25/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S ROSNEFT CEO SAYS U.S. DECISION TO QUIT IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL COULD HARM 5 PCT OF GLOBAL OIL PRODUCTION

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 1,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 16,550 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, down from 18,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $931.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $206.09. About 4.75M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook says trade between the U.S. and China benefits both countries; 16/03/2018 – Apple to Make Education-Related Announcement on March 27; 25/04/2018 – Trump, top aides talk trade with Apple CEO Cook at White House; 01/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Apple announces $100B buyback program, hikes dividend by 16%; 07/05/2018 – MUNGER LIKENS BITCOIN TO OSCAR WILDE’S DEFINITION OF FOX HUNTING, CALLING IT “THE PURSUIT OF THE UNEATABLE BY THE UNSPEAKABLE”; 03/04/2018 – FOR APPLE INC, THE MEAN PAY GAP IN THE UK IS 5 PERCENT LOWER FOR WOMEN AND THE MEDIAN PAY GAP IS 2 PERCENT IN FAVOUR OF WOMEN IN 2017; 16/04/2018 – Ward, Smith & Hill Helps Secure $502.6M Patent Infringement Win Against Apple; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple rejects Valve’s Steam Link app, blocking its release – Variety; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning on using OLED screens on new iPhones going forward. Consumers could see a good deal of benefits, according to @robotodd; 07/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple Nears $1 Trillion, Debating Zuora, Tech’s Tariff Risk — Barron’s Blog

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $680.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 8,375 shares to 42,845 shares, valued at $6.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 71,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (NYF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Orrstown has invested 2.16% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sarasin & Partners Llp has 293,434 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. American Assets reported 1.61% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ruffer Llp holds 84,709 shares. Shufro Rose & Limited Com reported 66,944 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Gruss Inc accumulated 36,450 shares or 7.25% of the stock. Community Group Limited Liability Corp reported 2.36% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Affinity Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.41% stake. Mariner Ltd Liability Co owns 663,367 shares. Moreover, Modera Wealth Management Ltd Liability has 0.68% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Capital Int Sarl invested 1.5% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stephens Ar owns 260,777 shares. Greenwood Gearhart stated it has 44,043 shares. Mechanics Bancshares Tru Department accumulated 47,600 shares. Wealthcare Capital Management Llc accumulated 1,677 shares.

