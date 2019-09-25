Capital Innovations Boosted Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Stake by $327,636 as Stock Value Rose; Diamondback Energy (Call) (FANG) Stock Rose While Two Creeks Capital Management LP Lowered Holding

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 23.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 8,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 44,777 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72M, up from 36,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $39.8. About 862,097 shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) (FANG) by 54.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 74,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 62,200 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.78M, down from 136,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $91.79. About 395,265 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 10,867 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). City Hldg owns 30 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 27 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisor Prns Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.09% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 18,343 shares. Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership has invested 4.07% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Hollencrest Capital holds 0.08% or 16,214 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial holds 5.60 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Trexquant LP holds 0.62% or 178,651 shares in its portfolio. 282,708 were accumulated by Banque Pictet & Cie. 7,264 were reported by Pekin Hardy Strauss. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 4.20 million shares. Gulf State Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 75,650 were reported by Boyer Corporon Wealth Limited Com. Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Capital Innovations Llc, which manages about $132.37M and $38.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X) by 70,900 shares to 15,840 shares, valued at $243,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Are Gold Streaming Stocks Actually “Recession Proof”? – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Juniorminingnetwork.com‘s news article titled: “Newmont Goldcorp’s Ahafo Mill Expansion in Ghana Processes First Ore – Junior Mining Network” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $399,968 activity.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 86,395 shares to 569,263 shares, valued at $167.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 1.43M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Texas-based Hodges Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.93% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Salem Counselors holds 0% or 174 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advisors Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Geode Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.33 million shares. Moreover, Hm Payson And has 0.04% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Tower Bridge Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 0.15% or 6,820 shares. Peconic Prtnrs Ltd Llc accumulated 15,000 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc has 5,323 shares. Rmb Cap Ltd invested in 38,491 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Leavell Investment Mgmt invested 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Hanson Mcclain reported 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc reported 0.08% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Wetherby Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Optimum Invest Advisors invested in 1,648 shares or 0.06% of the stock.