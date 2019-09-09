Capital Innovations Boosted Its Suncor Energy New (SU) Position by $329,920; Share Value Declined; Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) Share Price Rose While Meeder Asset Management Has Raised Its Position

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX) by 2814.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 94,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 98,149 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $936,000, up from 3,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 985,072 shares traded. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has declined 14.74% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MDRX News: 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS-DEAL MAY BE TERMINATED BY UNIT & HEALTH GRID UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, INCLUDING IF DEAL NOT CONSUMMATED BY JUNE 26, 2018; 14/03/2018 – FTC: 20180810: HSI Holdings I, Inc.; Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC MDRX.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.72 TO $0.82; 06/03/2018 – Allscripts launches industry’s first machine learning EHR; 03/05/2018 – Allscripts 1Q Rev $514M; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC – EXPECTS TO TIGHTLY INTEGRATE HEALTHGRID CAPABILITIES INTO ITS FOLLOWMYHEALTH PLATFORM; 02/04/2018 – Allscripts Closes Sale of OneContent Business to Hyland Software, Inc; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS SEES FY ADJ REV $2.15B TO $2.25B, EST. $2.19B; 06/03/2018 – Allscripts launches industry’s first machine learning EHR; 08/03/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC – CO RETAINS ENTIRETY OF ITS CURRENT SUNRISE CLIENT BASE IN SINGAPORE – SEC FILING

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 32.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 10,310 shares as the company's stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 42,185 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 31,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 2.08 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500.

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: "Attention Retirees: Here's How to Claim $13750 in Passive Income for 2020 – The Motley Fool Canada" on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Why This Miner Is Excited About Copper – Yahoo Finance" published on August 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: "7 Deeply Discounted Energy Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com" on September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold MDRX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 165.91 million shares or 2.66% less from 170.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Company Asset Mgmt Us, New York-based fund reported 1.07 million shares. Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) for 330,816 shares. Swiss Savings Bank holds 0% or 318,400 shares. Amer Century Cos has invested 0.01% in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 27,446 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Moreover, S&T Savings Bank Pa has 0.96% invested in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) for 91,110 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 79,028 shares. Morgan Stanley has 109,313 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gp owns 449,883 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 3,091 are owned by Glenmede Co Na. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc owns 36,053 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Premier Orthopaedics selects Allscripts to provide connected health IT platform – GlobeNewswire" on January 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Why Is AllScripts (MDRX) Down 17.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq" published on March 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "MDRX vs. HMSY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq" on September 02, 2019.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 75,998 shares to 67,410 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemours Co/The by 21,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,288 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Beer Co Inc/The (NYSE:SAM).