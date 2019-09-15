Capital Impact Advisors Increases Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN); Cubist Systematic Strategies Trimmed Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Holding by $399,000; Share Price Declined

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) by 40.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 57,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.04% . The institutional investor held 84,980 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $652,000, down from 141,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Acorda Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.86. About 1.38 million shares traded. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) has declined 71.54% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ACOR News: 29/05/2018 – Acorda Announces EMA Validation of the MAA Submission for INBRIJA™ (levodopa inhalation powder); 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: ACORDA 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 50C; 02/05/2018 – Acorda Provides Financial and Pipeline Update for First Quarter 2018; 02/05/2018 – ACORDA 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 50C; 16/04/2018 – Acorda at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 24; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acorda Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACOR); 02/05/2018 – Acorda Therapeutics Sees Ampyra 2018 Rev $330M-$350M; 02/05/2018 – Acorda Therapeutics 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 26/03/2018 – ACORDA INBRIJA PDUFA ACTION DATE OCT. 5; 26/03/2018 – ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC – ACORDA IS SEEKING MARKETING APPROVAL IN EUROPEAN UNION FOR INBRIJA

Capital Impact Advisors Llc increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 40.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Impact Advisors Llc bought 18,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 62,919 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02 million, up from 44,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Impact Advisors Llc who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $27.53. About 450,652 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31; 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN); 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Supernus; 23/04/2018 – Provident Investment Management Buys 1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS SEES FY NET PRODUCT SALES $375M TO $400M

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (NYSE:RFP) by 52,861 shares to 67,021 shares, valued at $484,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) by 26,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold ACOR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 56.99 million shares or 3.46% more from 55.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 20,930 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc reported 0% stake. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 415,340 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 14,900 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company invested 0% in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Voya Investment Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Company reported 0% in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt owns 245,321 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated holds 59,978 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sector Pension Board holds 0.01% or 83,786 shares. Swiss Retail Bank invested in 0% or 88,600 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Plc accumulated 104,245 shares. Alps Inc reported 100,745 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Parkside Bankshares And Tru accumulated 111 shares.

Analysts await Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.91 EPS, down 1,010.00% or $1.01 from last year’s $0.1 per share. After $-0.65 actual EPS reported by Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold SUPN shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 48.47 million shares or 20.16% less from 60.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 23,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Raymond James And owns 45,743 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 17,831 shares. 73,566 are owned by Tealwood Asset Management Inc. The Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.03% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Diversified Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Incorporated has invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 0.02% stake. Guggenheim Capital Lc invested in 0.02% or 86,581 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 15,561 shares. Nomura Holding Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 2,137 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 15,904 shares.

Capital Impact Advisors Llc, which manages about $127.23M and $272.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 56,475 shares to 12,400 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kura Oncology Inc by 34,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,198 shares, and cut its stake in Entravision Communications C (NYSE:EVC).

