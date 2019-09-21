Capital Impact Advisors Holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Has Boosted as Market Value Declined; Eii Capital Management Holding in Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) Boosted as Share Price Rose

Eii Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) by 33.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc bought 5,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 20,905 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95 million, up from 15,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $153.44. About 587,787 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate : Moglia Will Continue His Responsibilities as Chief Investment Officer; 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES SAYS PETER MOGLIA’S TITLE WAS AMENDED BY BOARD TO CO-CEO & CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC – MOGLIA WILL CONTINUE HIS RESPONSIBILITIES AS CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces the Elevation of Joel S. Marcus to Full-Time Executive Chairman; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 30/04/2018 – ARE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $6.52 TO $6.62, EST. $6.55; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.62, EST. $1.59; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES DANIEL J. RYAN AS CO-CHI; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q REV. $320.1M, EST. $317.6M

Capital Impact Advisors Llc increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 40.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Impact Advisors Llc bought 18,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 62,919 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02 million, up from 44,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Impact Advisors Llc who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $29.42. About 487,367 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS SEES FY NET PRODUCT SALES $375M TO $400M; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 23/04/2018 – Provident Investment Management Buys 1% Position in Supernus; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Supernus; 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31

Capital Impact Advisors Llc, which manages about $127.23M and $272.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE) by 2,592 shares to 5,531 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 74,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,566 shares, and cut its stake in Entravision Communications C (NYSE:EVC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold SUPN shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 48.47 million shares or 20.16% less from 60.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 7,732 shares. Moreover, Group One Trading Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 5,214 shares. Regions owns 9,993 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Savings Bank De has 0% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 32,236 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc owns 10,367 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Republic Incorporated has 9,898 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Da Davidson & Co holds 18,463 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 169,531 shares. Raymond James & Associates has invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Thb Asset holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 27,326 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Chatham Cap Gru has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Reilly Fin Advsr Llc accumulated 1,500 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

More notable recent Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before You Buy Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Supernus to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on February 12, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “5 Health Care Stocks Gurus Are Buying – GuruFocus.com” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “B. Riley FBR likes Geron in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $189,982 activity.

Eii Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.06B and $187.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Com (NYSE:HST) by 17,075 shares to 90,467 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 2,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,108 shares, and cut its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc Com (NYSE:ESS).