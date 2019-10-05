Capital Impact Advisors Has Upped By $419,832 Its Moelis & Co (MC) Position; VIVENDI ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (VIVEF) SI Increased By 5.27%

Capital Impact Advisors Llc increased Moelis & Co (MC) stake by 26.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital Impact Advisors Llc acquired 12,348 shares as Moelis & Co (MC)’s stock declined 4.83%. The Capital Impact Advisors Llc holds 58,956 shares with $2.04M value, up from 46,608 last quarter. Moelis & Co now has $1.56B valuation. The stock increased 2.80% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $30.83. About 816,166 shares traded or 78.82% up from the average. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 37.83% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MC News: 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Moelis names Joel Thompson managing director; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q EPS 75c; 12/03/2018 – Moelis & Co Commences Public Offering of Class a Common Stk; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q Net $33.3M; 27/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA SEES 1H UNDERLYING EPS AT 9.4 AUST. CENTS; 03/04/2018 – LA COLOMBE SAID TO HIRE MOELIS TO EXPLORE FUNDRAISING OPTIONS; 13/05/2018 – Adnoc Drilling Said to Hold Talks About Baker Hughes Partnership; 01/05/2018 – MOELIS’S MAHMOODZADEGAN SAYS PE MORE IMPORTANT THAN EVER IN M&A; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-La Colombe said to hire Moelis in bid for $1 bln valuation- Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – Moelis Adds Morgan Stanley’s Thompson for Health-Care Dealmaking

VIVENDI ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) had an increase of 5.27% in short interest. VIVEF’s SI was 610,700 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 5.27% from 580,100 shares previously. With 8,000 avg volume, 76 days are for VIVENDI ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF)’s short sellers to cover VIVEF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.1. About 1,849 shares traded or 43.89% up from the average. Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Vivendi SA engages in the content and media businesses primarily in France and rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $32.20 billion. The firm operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives divisions. It has a 24.82 P/E ratio. The Universal Music Group segment is involved in the sale of recorded music, including physical and digital media; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provides artist and merchandising services.

Among 4 analysts covering Moelis \u0026 Co (NYSE:MC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Moelis \u0026 Co has $50 highest and $3900 lowest target. $43.50’s average target is 41.10% above currents $30.83 stock price. Moelis \u0026 Co had 8 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, July 11. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 8 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Monday, April 8 with “Market Outperform”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Wood.

Capital Impact Advisors Llc decreased Okta Inc stake by 14,947 shares to 13,356 valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) stake by 11,129 shares and now owns 33,397 shares. Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) was reduced too.