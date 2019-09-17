Capital Impact Advisors Has Trimmed Its Parsley Energy (PE) Holding; HEMP (HEMP) Shorts Decreased By 88.99%

HEMP INC (OTCMKTS:HEMP) had a decrease of 88.99% in short interest. HEMP’s SI was 161,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 88.99% from 1.47M shares previously. The stock decreased 5.37% or $0.0007 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0129. About 22.24 million shares traded. Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Capital Impact Advisors Llc decreased Parsley Energy Inc (PE) stake by 64.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital Impact Advisors Llc sold 74,061 shares as Parsley Energy Inc (PE)’s stock declined 13.05%. The Capital Impact Advisors Llc holds 40,566 shares with $755,000 value, down from 114,627 last quarter. Parsley Energy Inc now has $6.22B valuation. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $19.65. About 4.12M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 78 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 243.69 million shares or 1.59% less from 247.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd reported 828 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp holds 22,486 shares. Andra Ap has 0.06% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Columbia Pacific Advsrs Limited Liability holds 2,254 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Mesirow Financial Inv Management owns 451,775 shares. Shaker Invests Ltd Company Oh owns 15,689 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 2.46M shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.15% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Moreover, Icon Advisers Inc has 0.44% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). California State Teachers Retirement System, California-based fund reported 427,696 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As accumulated 31,881 shares or 0% of the stock. Inv Counselors Of Maryland owns 11,032 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Metropolitan Life Insur owns 15,470 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity. $34,738 worth of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) was bought by Windlinger Jerry on Wednesday, June 5.

Capital Impact Advisors Llc increased Puma Biotechnology Inc (NYSE:PBYI) stake by 53,153 shares to 127,029 valued at $1.62M in 2019Q2. It also upped Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) stake by 18,254 shares and now owns 62,919 shares. United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Parsley Energy has $3300 highest and $21 lowest target. $25.67’s average target is 30.64% above currents $19.65 stock price. Parsley Energy had 7 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of PE in report on Monday, August 12 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight”.

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 15.56% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.45 per share. PE’s profit will be $120.32M for 12.93 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.