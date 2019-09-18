Capital Impact Advisors Has Raised Its Care Com (CRCM) Holding by $319,870; Stock Value Declined; Main Street Research Holding in Deere & Co (DE) Trimmed as Market Value Rose

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 45,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 50,070 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30 million, down from 95,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $165.19. About 827,695 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS STEEL TARIFFS WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE COMPANY’S FINANCES; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: FALLING ARGENTINE SALES OFFSET POTENTIAL BRAZIL GAINS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – Deere&Co signs groundbreaking Nigeria deal; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $2.3 BILLION FOR FISCAL 2018; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Net $1.21B; 30/05/2018 – Deere & Co Raises Dividend to 69c Vs. 60c; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year

Capital Impact Advisors Llc increased its stake in Care Com Inc (CRCM) by 35.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Impact Advisors Llc bought 31,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.10% . The institutional investor held 121,565 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, up from 89,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Impact Advisors Llc who had been investing in Care Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $333.71 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 228,360 shares traded. Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) has declined 36.83% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CRCM News: 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7-$46.0M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 EBIT $31.0M-EBIT $32.0M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Carecom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRCM); 08/05/2018 – Correct: Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7M-$46.0M; 15/05/2018 – Averon Welcomes Sheila Lirio Marcelo, Care.com Founder, Chairwoman and CEO to the Averon Advisory Board; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 13C; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold CRCM shares while 37 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 23.06 million shares or 7.55% less from 24.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo & Company Mn has 0% invested in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 9,050 shares. Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0% invested in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Citadel Advsr Limited has 436,701 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) for 287,110 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd holds 0.02% or 450,837 shares in its portfolio. Northern Corp holds 276,092 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd invested in 0% or 217,387 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Virtu Financial Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Ubs Asset Americas owns 0% invested in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) for 16,400 shares. 16 were accumulated by Duncker Streett & Inc. Granite Investment Prtn Limited Liability Com holds 43,622 shares. 11,175 were reported by Pillar Pacific Capital Management Limited Liability Company. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM).

Capital Impact Advisors Llc, which manages about $127.23 million and $272.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Trade Desk Inc by 6,090 shares to 11,876 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omeros Corp (NASDAQ:OMER) by 26,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,075 shares, and cut its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.13M for 19.12 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,690 are held by Horizon Investments Limited Liability. 6,994 are held by Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation. Harvest Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Company reported 30,000 shares stake. California-based Elm Advsr Limited has invested 0.32% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp invested 0.11% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 18,610 shares. Haverford Tru invested 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 63,783 shares. Btim, Massachusetts-based fund reported 206,076 shares. Hartford Investment Co stated it has 0.16% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.16% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 12,190 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 65,000 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.13% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 45,713 shares. Community Bank Na, a New York-based fund reported 155 shares. Moreover, Moore Mgmt LP has 0.16% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 40,000 shares.