Capital Impact Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake in Paycom Software (PAYC) by $1.23 Million as Shares Rose; Goodnow Investment Group Increases Position in Transdigm Group (TDG)

Capital Impact Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 41.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Impact Advisors Llc sold 5,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 7,772 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75M, down from 13,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Impact Advisors Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $209.49. About 681,556 shares traded or 7.59% up from the average. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Goodnow Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 33.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc bought 25,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 102,880 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.77 million, up from 76,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $520.67. About 201,728 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – TDG UPWARD REVISION TO FY SALES, EBITDA AS DEFINED, ADJ EPS; 23/03/2018 – Rubber World: TransDigm acquires the Kirkhill elastomers business from Esterline Technologies; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM REPORTS KEVIN STEIN AS PRESIDENT, CEO & W. NICHOLAS H; 08/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Successful Completion of Notes Offering; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM NAMES W. NICHOLAS HOWLEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE FOR $525M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM 2Q ADJ EPS $3.79, EST. $3.65; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Adj EPS $17.35-Adj EPS $17.99; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $525 MLN; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 26.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $33.89M for 90.30 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.43% negative EPS growth.

Capital Impact Advisors Llc, which manages about $127.23 million and $272.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 12,348 shares to 58,956 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 11,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,942 shares, and has risen its stake in National Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:FIZZ).

