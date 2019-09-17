Capital Impact Advisors Has Lifted Its United Therapeutics Del (UTHR) Position by $569,338; Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) Shareholder Tieton Capital Management Cut Its Position

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) by 45.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 232,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 274,555 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37M, down from 507,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Helix Energy Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.23% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 1.63M shares traded or 74.07% up from the average. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 14.70% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 27/04/2018 – Helix Energy at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUES $164.3 MLN VS $104.5 MLN; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q REV. $164.3M, EST. $144.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLX); 25/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC HLX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7.10; 30/04/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 14/05/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $695M-$740M, SAW $685M-$730M; 16/03/2018 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Announces the Expiration and Final Results of Its Offer to Purchase Its 3.25% Convertible

Capital Impact Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (UTHR) by 34.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Impact Advisors Llc bought 7,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% . The institutional investor held 29,096 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24 million, up from 21,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Impact Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Therapeutics Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $83.53. About 324,139 shares traded. United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has declined 34.11% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTHR News: 07/05/2018 – United Therapeutics Corporation Reports 43.3% Stake In SteadyMed; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Buy SteadyMed — Deal Digest; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS TO BUY STEADYMED FOR $4.46/SHR IN CASH; 30/03/2018 – UTHR: IMPLANTABLE REMODULIN NDA ACCEPTED FOR 6-MONTH REVIEW; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Therapeutics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTHR); 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Adj EPS $3.76; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS: DEAL VALUED AT $216M; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Acquire SteadyMed Ltd; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics: Milestone Related to Commercialization of Trevyent; 02/05/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 3.76, EST. $3.56

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $114.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) by 12,080 shares to 243,106 shares, valued at $6.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veritex Holdings Inc by 12,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,371 shares, and has risen its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America (NASDAQ:MPAA).

Analysts await Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.18 per share. HLX’s profit will be $26.78 million for 13.47 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 63.64% EPS growth.

Capital Impact Advisors Llc, which manages about $127.23 million and $272.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2,943 shares to 12,011 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Appfolio Inc by 11,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,147 shares, and cut its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).