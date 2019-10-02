Capital Impact Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake in Matador Res Co (MTDR) by $617,747; Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Valuation Declined While Lionstone Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $2.22 Million

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 19.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 45,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 184,824 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.18M, down from 230,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $51.88. About 1.72M shares traded or 48.51% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 06/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA’S PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND PACT W/ SIX FLAGS; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Get Rights to Five Parks Previously Operated by Premier Parks LL; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – World’s Largest Loop Coaster Opens at Six Flags Great America; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Six Flags; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q REV. $129.0M, EST. $118.9M; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Taylor Brooks Will Become Accounting Chief; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags: New Partnership Will Bring Branded Experiences to Six Flags Parks Throughout China; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SIX FLAGS TO OPEN FIRST SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA; 24/04/2018 – New Six Flags Parks to be Located in Nanjing, China

Capital Impact Advisors Llc increased its stake in Matador Res Co (MTDR) by 40.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Impact Advisors Llc bought 32,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 113,495 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16 million, up from 80,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Impact Advisors Llc who had been investing in Matador Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.67. About 524,815 shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 18/05/2018 – MATADOR MINING LTD MZZ.AX – APPOINTS OF PAUL CRIDDLE AS ITS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 19/04/2018 – MATADOR REPORTS COMPLETION & EXPANSION OF BLACK RIVER PLANT; 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MATADOR RESOURCES CO TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 14/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LEASEHOLD AND MINERAL ACRES IN DELAWARE BASIN; 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – PLANS TO FURTHER INCREASE ITS DIVIDEND; 01/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Matador Private Equity AG (MAT.BN) Now SQL.BE; 05/03/2018 Matador Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – Matador Resources Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9

Since May 24, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $578,759 activity. $88,800 worth of stock was bought by STEWART KENNETH L. on Friday, May 24. $83,800 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares were bought by Robinson Bradley M. The insider Lancaster David E bought $22,365. The insider POSNER DAVID M. bought $54,933. Adams Craig N had bought 1,000 shares worth $16,000. Foran Joseph Wm had bought 8,000 shares worth $120,400.

Capital Impact Advisors Llc, which manages about $127.23M and $272.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Trade Desk Inc by 6,090 shares to 11,876 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 4,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,624 shares, and cut its stake in Okta Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold MTDR shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 118.88 million shares or 9.97% more from 108.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cim Invest Mangement holds 0.12% or 16,971 shares in its portfolio. Cs Mckee Lp has 0.1% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 55,350 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 163,895 shares or 0% of the stock. Waddell Reed Fin Inc accumulated 1.45 million shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0.02% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 5,838 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Com holds 0.59% or 3.26 million shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd reported 0% stake. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company owns 0.06% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 79,169 shares. Pnc Services Group holds 22,939 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 22,480 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Advisory holds 0.03% or 71,477 shares. Serv Automobile Association stated it has 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Dimensional Fund LP owns 0.04% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 5.66M shares.

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 6.48% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.00 million for 5.64 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 144.68% EPS growth.