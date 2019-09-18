Capital Impact Advisors Has Decreased Stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) as Market Valuation Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Cut Position by $2.13 Million

Capital Impact Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 26.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Impact Advisors Llc sold 3,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 10,622 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74M, down from 14,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Impact Advisors Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $146.05. About 191,539 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 16,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 541,204 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.50M, down from 557,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $138.45. About 16.82 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q COMMERCIAL CLOUD MARGINS WIDEN TO 57%; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WORTH “POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS” OVER SIX YEARS; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FINANCIAL PAYMENTS INDUSTRY IS A HUGE DEAL AROUND THE WORLD, WITH MANY WORKING TO REINVENT IT; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Unit Seeks to Lure Game Makers to Cloud; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $13 billion; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft MVP Edwin Sarmiento to Join DH2i to Discuss “SQL Server Clustering on Linux without Pacemaker”

Capital Impact Advisors Llc, which manages about $127.23M and $272.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc by 4,489 shares to 18,148 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NYSE:PBYI) by 53,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,029 shares, and has risen its stake in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC).

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.74 EPS, up 31.10% or $0.65 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $149.30M for 13.33 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold EEFT shares while 126 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 35.44% less from 72.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Boston Invest owns 9,516 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 3,231 shares. Us Comml Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 11,777 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank invested in 1,849 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Hanseatic Mngmt Svcs Inc has 0.65% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). 10,939 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Fiera Capital Corporation owns 33,926 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Rech stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Coe Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Illinois-based Advisory Inc has invested 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). 2.38M are held by Blackrock Inc. Cap Intll Investors holds 845,490 shares. Argent Lc has 0.04% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 6,898 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prelude Management Ltd invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Business Incorporated has 11,561 shares. Country Tru Commercial Bank reported 4.26% stake. Moreover, Aull Monroe Invest Mngmt has 1.22% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Transamerica Advsr has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pioneer Tru Bankshares N A Or invested 5.53% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Haverford Financial Ser reported 81,173 shares. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv holds 26.85% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.51 million shares. Ironsides Asset Advisors Lc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 7,820 shares. St Germain D J reported 0.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd has 1.3% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 305,228 shares. Cypress Capital Management Ltd Liability Co (Wy) holds 0.11% or 666 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Inv reported 2.3% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wg Shaheen And Assoc Dba Whitney And holds 3.13% or 104,023 shares. Gw Henssler Assoc Limited accumulated 121,307 shares or 1.47% of the stock.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77 billion and $15.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf Etf (EFA) by 4,896 shares to 131,685 shares, valued at $8.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cl C by 35,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 724,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (NYSE:D).