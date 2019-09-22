Capital Impact Advisors Has Boosted Green Dot (GDOT) Stake; Tjx Companies (TJX) Stock Rose While Jag Capital Management Trimmed by $13.20 Million Its Holding

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (TJX) by 93.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 253,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 17,435 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $922,000, down from 271,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 9.49M shares traded or 57.65% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer

Capital Impact Advisors Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Impact Advisors Llc bought 14,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 41,204 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00M, up from 26,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Impact Advisors Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $27.87. About 1.52M shares traded or 84.21% up from the average. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ohio-based Cincinnati Indemnity has invested 4.68% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Colonial Tru has invested 0.55% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Van Eck Associates accumulated 156,294 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Llc, Colorado-based fund reported 46 shares. Hm Payson And Communication, Maine-based fund reported 912,513 shares. Stephens Ar reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Novare Mngmt Lc owns 213,156 shares. Srb Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 9,429 shares. Swiss Bancshares owns 5.35M shares. Korea Investment reported 0.19% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Franklin invested in 0.06% or 2.29M shares. Raymond James Assocs invested in 0.06% or 812,058 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 985,601 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership invested in 164,310 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Coastline reported 0.26% stake.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $797.89M for 20.76 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Ross Stores Outperformed TJX Last Quarter – The Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Burlington Stores Stock Rockets 17% Higher After Earnings Beat – Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Common Stock Dividend – Business Wire” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UBS throws in the towel on bear TJX call – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UBS Upgrades The TJX Companies (TJX) to Neutral – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $886.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl Corp (NYSE:SYF) by 72,615 shares to 554,706 shares, valued at $19.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 45,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,051 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold GDOT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 44.34 million shares or 1.26% more from 43.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs has 0% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). G2 Inv Partners Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 75,000 shares. First Mercantile Trust Co owns 5,707 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 26,398 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 33,099 shares. First Republic Investment Management owns 7,245 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 590,000 shares. Copper Rock Ltd Liability Co stated it has 444,976 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Pdt Prtn Lc holds 0.25% or 85,000 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And stated it has 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 8 shares. Waddell & Reed Finance stated it has 0.04% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Bb&T Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Impact Ltd Liability Com holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 41,204 shares.

Capital Impact Advisors Llc, which manages about $127.23M and $272.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 6,409 shares to 11,979 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,011 shares, and cut its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In.