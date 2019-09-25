Capital Impact Advisors Decreased Parsley Energy (PE) Holding; Carter Bank & Trust (CARE) SI Increased By 114.22%

Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) had an increase of 114.22% in short interest. CARE’s SI was 229,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 114.22% from 106,900 shares previously. With 120,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ:CARE)’s short sellers to cover CARE’s short positions. The SI to Carter Bank & Trust’s float is 1.02%. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.22. About 75,075 shares traded. Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Capital Impact Advisors Llc decreased Parsley Energy Inc (PE) stake by 64.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital Impact Advisors Llc sold 74,061 shares as Parsley Energy Inc (PE)’s stock declined 13.05%. The Capital Impact Advisors Llc holds 40,566 shares with $755,000 value, down from 114,627 last quarter. Parsley Energy Inc now has $5.66B valuation. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $17.86. About 4.84M shares traded or 2.39% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 15.56% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.45 per share. PE’s profit will be $120.32 million for 11.75 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “4 Canadian Low P/E Stocks Paying 3+% Dividends: All NYSE Listed. – Forbes” on September 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Wall Street Is Bullish on These Oil Stocks Following Crude’s Recent Bounce – The Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is U.S. Xpress Enterprises’s (NYSE:USX) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Parsley Energy Announces Initiation Of Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity. $34,738 worth of stock was bought by Windlinger Jerry on Wednesday, June 5.

Capital Impact Advisors Llc increased Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc stake by 4,489 shares to 18,148 valued at $1.82M in 2019Q2. It also upped Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) stake by 23,465 shares and now owns 99,019 shares. Nutanix Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 78 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 243.69 million shares or 1.59% less from 247.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Inv Inc reported 11,391 shares. The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Raymond James Fincl Services Inc holds 51,977 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gru Inc reported 0.02% stake. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 2,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Cumberland has invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Toronto Dominion Bancorp holds 67,845 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brinker Capital has 0.03% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 41,014 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 347,660 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nordea Ab invested in 0% or 9,540 shares. Daiwa Gru Inc holds 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 9,600 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Salient Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 92,615 shares. Channing Capital Mngmt Llc reported 517,215 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon owns 5.42M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Parsley Energy has $3300 highest and $21 lowest target. $25.50’s average target is 42.78% above currents $17.86 stock price. Parsley Energy had 8 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, September 23 with “Buy”. The stock of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 12. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 24 report.

Carter Bank & Trust, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking services and products to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals in Virginia and North Carolina. The company has market cap of $503.52 million. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. It has a 45.33 P/E ratio. The firm also offers loans comprising secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 3.56 in 2019 Q2. Its down Infinity, from Infinity in 2019Q1. It dived, as 4 investors sold Carter Bank & Trust shares while 5 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 12.58 million shares or 52.35% more from 8.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,998 are held by Ameritas Inv Prns Incorporated. Suntrust Banks holds 0% of its portfolio in Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) for 11,175 shares. Kistler holds 0% in Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) or 376 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 6,000 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0% in Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ:CARE). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 16,284 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 0% invested in Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) for 47,605 shares. Interest Group Incorporated reported 14,401 shares. Banc Funds Limited Liability invested 0.1% in Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ:CARE). Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 14,201 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 7,252 shares. Huber Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% stake. Permanens Cap Lp reported 59,500 shares stake. Captrust Financial reported 250 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 1,890 shares.