Capital Impact Advisors Cut Paycom Software (PAYC) Stake By $1.23 Million; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering IPG Photonics (IPGP)

Capital Impact Advisors Llc decreased Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) stake by 41.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital Impact Advisors Llc sold 5,492 shares as Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)’s stock rose 19.50%. The Capital Impact Advisors Llc holds 7,772 shares with $1.75 million value, down from 13,264 last quarter. Paycom Software Inc now has $12.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.53% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $215.96. About 610,860 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product

Among 2 analysts covering IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. IPG Photonics has $19000 highest and $18000 lowest target. $185’s average target is 39.01% above currents $133.08 stock price. IPG Photonics had 4 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, July 31. Canaccord Genuity maintained IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Hold” rating. See IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $204.0000 New Target: $190.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $138.0000 New Target: $180.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: Benchmark Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.51 million activity. Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares worth $1.51 million.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and makes a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications, primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.08 billion. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It has a 23.78 P/E ratio. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks, such as fiber to the home, fiber to the curb, passive optical networks, and dense wavelength division multiplexing networks; ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources; and single-frequency, linearly polarized, and polarization-maintaining versions of its amplifier products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold IPG Photonics Corporation shares while 120 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.50 million shares or 0.68% less from 32.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baillie Gifford & reported 0.05% stake. Barclays Plc holds 70,268 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 503,508 shares. 1,893 are held by Colony Gru Inc Limited Liability. 579,480 were accumulated by Geode Capital Mgmt. Synovus Financial accumulated 0.01% or 5,519 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) for 300 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 22 shares. 2,550 were reported by Riverhead Limited Liability. Hsbc Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 20,337 shares. Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn owns 0.99% invested in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) for 344,959 shares. New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Nordea Inv Mgmt, a Sweden-based fund reported 104,872 shares. First Eagle Mngmt Ltd Company owns 1.63 million shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo Company Mn accumulated 0% or 52,832 shares.

More notable recent IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP): What Can We Expect In The Future? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dr. Valentin Gapontsev and IPG Settle Litigation with US Treasury over Congressional Report – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Thursday Sector Leaders: Industrial, Technology & Communications – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Coherent a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 78% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.90% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $133.08. About 434,730 shares traded. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 41.59% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q Net $106.3M; 16/05/2018 – IPG Photonics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 05/03/2018 IPG Photonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q Rev $400M-$430M; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q Rev $359.9M; 12/04/2018 – Agency Spy: Initiative L.A. Wins Amazon Studios Media Business as IPG Consolidates the Larger Amazon Account; 13/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS SEES 2Q EPS $2.05 TO $2.35, EST. $2.19; 14/05/2018 – IPG Photonics at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 29/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 26.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $33.89 million for 93.09 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.43% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Paycom Software has $246 highest and $17500 lowest target. $209’s average target is -3.22% below currents $215.96 stock price. Paycom Software had 7 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $246 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital.

Capital Impact Advisors Llc increased Care Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) stake by 31,987 shares to 121,565 valued at $1.34M in 2019Q2. It also upped Nutanix Inc stake by 22,473 shares and now owns 61,402 shares. Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) was raised too.

More notable recent Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Factors Make Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Selling Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Paycom Software’s (NYSE:PAYC) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How I Beat the Market — Tripled It, in Fact — Over the Past Decade – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 25, 2019.