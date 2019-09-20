Capital Guardian Trust Company Upped Its Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $2.23 Million as Shares Declined; Adobe Com (ADBE) Stock Rose While Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Has Trimmed Position

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 881.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 29,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 32,720 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.51 million, up from 3,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $304.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $72.36. About 8.01 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – GM CEO Wants EV Tax Credits, Exxon Boosts Spending: Energy Wrap; 29/03/2018 – EXXON QPI AND PETROBRAS WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Plan Projects Double-Digit Rates of Return in All Three Segments; 24/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach hopes for Exxon Mobil deal on shale gas; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s XTO caps leaking gas well in Ohio; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL WINS EIGHT DEEPWATER BLOCKS IN LATEST BRAZIL BID ROU; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BOOSTS BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT PRODUCTION; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PAPUA NEW GUINEA BACK TO NORMAL BY EARLY MAY AFTER QUAKE; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH CABINET CONFIRMS INTENTION TO EVENTUALLY LOWER GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM – ECONOMY MINISTER

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) by 16.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc sold 1,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 7,164 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11 million, down from 8,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $277.13. About 2.10M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Key Numbers From Adobe’s Q3 Earnings – The Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Adobe bull expects permanent price increase – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “In Transition, Nutanix Sees Adobe as Model – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adell Harriman & Carpenter invested in 0% or 14,665 shares. Third Point Limited Liability Co reported 925,000 shares or 3.19% of all its holdings. 1,337 were reported by Fulton Comml Bank Na. Holt Advsr Limited Liability Corp Dba Holt Partners LP accumulated 1,275 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 2,096 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Essex Fincl Svcs reported 7,349 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 1St Source Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Welch And Forbes holds 50,410 shares. Eagle Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 2,472 shares. Bb&T reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 150 were accumulated by Atwood Palmer. Voloridge Investment Limited Liability reported 46,657 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 2,383 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life holds 0.45% or 10,405 shares in its portfolio.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc, which manages about $465.79 million and $145.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C) by 6,089 shares to 14,469 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Debt is a Bigger Problem for ExxonMobil Than It Might Seem – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New Exxon FPSO arrives for work off Guyana – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Flooding forces shutdown of Exxon’s Beaumont refinery – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nexus holds 0.1% or 9,332 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile reported 37.13M shares or 3.52% of all its holdings. Meridian Investment Counsel Incorporated accumulated 0.73% or 17,115 shares. Savings Bank Of America De accumulated 52.59 million shares or 0.61% of the stock. Fca Tx invested in 0.73% or 25,875 shares. Rhenman & Asset Mgmt reported 3,854 shares stake. 8.01 million are owned by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc stated it has 0.7% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cna Fincl reported 14,998 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 17,741 shares. 997,298 were accumulated by Jarislowsky Fraser Limited. Rockland Tru has invested 1.53% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). British Columbia Inv Management Corporation, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 1.06M shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 61,050 shares. 49,771 were accumulated by Syntal Ptnrs Lc.