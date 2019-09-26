Capital Guardian Trust Company Upped Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) Position; Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) stake by 76.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital Guardian Trust Company acquired 641,888 shares as Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN)’s stock rose 16.22%. The Capital Guardian Trust Company holds 1.48 million shares with $60.60 million value, up from 835,945 last quarter. Astrazeneca Plc Adr now has $118.96B valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.47. About 4.21 million shares traded or 28.92% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 09/04/2018 – Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA; 29/03/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Symbicort ( budesonide + formoterol ) Drug Analysis Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Terranova Trial Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint in Phase Three Trial; 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca® (rucaparib) Tablets; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets for Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE ASTRAZENECA LP, ACORDA THERAPEUTICS, MYLAN PHARMA, NOVARTIS PHARMA; 07/05/2018 – Procella Therapeutics and Smartwise Enter Collaboration With AstraZeneca to Develop Novel Cardiovascular and Catheter-based Therapies; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leu

Among 2 analysts covering Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Performance Food Group has $5300 highest and $5000 lowest target. $51.50's average target is 11.96% above currents $46 stock price. Performance Food Group had 4 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Wells Fargo has "Outperform" rating and $5000 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by Buckingham Research.

21/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/08/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $47.0000 New Target: $53.0000 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $45.0000 New Target: $50.0000 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) stake by 8,359 shares to 175,834 valued at $85.02M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 42,754 shares and now owns 117,600 shares. Iron Mountain Inc (Reit) (NYSE:IRM) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $46. About 590,090 shares traded. Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) has risen 21.47% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PFGC News: 09/05/2018 – PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP CO PFGC.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $1.24; 09/05/2018 – Performance Food Group 3Q EPS 32c; 23/04/2018 – Performance Food Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Performance Food Group Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.54-Adj EPS $1.61; 18/04/2018 Performance Food Group Company to Host Webcast of Third-Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 09/05/2018 – PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP CO – FOR FISCAL 2018, PFG TIGHTENS ITS FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OUTLOOK FOR GROWTH TO A RANGE OF 9% TO 11%; 09/05/2018 – Performance Food Group Narrows FY18 Adjusted EBITDA View to Growth of 9%-11; 10/05/2018 – PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP CO PFGC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $34; 09/05/2018 – PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 16/05/2018 – Performance Food Group Co Appoints Randy Spratt to Bd of Directors