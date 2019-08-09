Capital Guardian Trust Company Stake in Digital Realty Trust (Reit) (DLR) Decreased by $3.41 Million; Ejf Capital Holding in Peapack (PGC) Boosted by $719,472 as Market Valuation Rose

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (Reit) (DLR) by 61.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 28,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 17,738 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, down from 46,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $119.6. About 127,714 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 170.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 27,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The hedge fund held 43,864 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, up from 16,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $525.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 5,345 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC); 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $837.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 11,840 shares to 14,682 shares, valued at $5.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 302,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,663 shares, and cut its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $13,678 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 13.20 million shares or 1.06% less from 13.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Company Mn has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Kbc Gru Inc Nv has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 4,240 shares. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 0.15% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 8,239 shares or 0% of the stock. 10,300 were reported by Gamco Investors Et Al. Aperio Lc holds 11,527 shares. Brown Advisory reported 303,114 shares. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 12,604 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 53,539 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 0% stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications Ny holds 0.01% or 10,288 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc invested in 807,230 shares. Federated Inc Pa has 0.01% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 135,250 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Company reported 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC).

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.22M shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $87.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Koninklijke Philips Nv (Usd) (NYSE:PHG) by 137,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,141 shares, and has risen its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Lc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 28 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.13% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 202,979 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.08% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 40,431 shares. Moreover, Private Ocean Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 85,205 shares. Security Cap & Management reported 446,405 shares. Conning invested in 0.01% or 3,551 shares. Zevin Asset Ltd Llc invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Victory Capital invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Ltd holds 0.01% or 4,743 shares. 12,111 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Patten Group Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 2,120 shares. Aviva Pcl stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Dupont Cap Corp reported 0.08% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).