Capital Guardian Trust Company Stake in Chevron (CVX) Decreased by $2.00 Million as Market Value Rose; Df Dent & Co Has Cut Its Stake in Pfizer (PFE) by $736,160

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 23.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 17,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 55,189 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.39 million, down from 72,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $35.93. About 17.17M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 11/03/2018 – PFE:ELIQUIS SHOWED LOWER STROKE RATE VS RIVAROXABAN, DABIGATRAN; 16/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Is Said to Consider Selling U.S. Rights for Crestor; 23/03/2018 – OPKO Health Enrolls First Patient in Phase 2b Study of OPK88003 to Treat Type 2 Diabetes; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR A SNDA (SNDA) FOR XTANDI®; 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer to Resolve Claims It Used Foundation as Conduit to Pay Copays of Medicare Patients Taking Three Pfizer Drugs; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 22/03/2018 – Glaxo Is Said to Have Submitted Final Bid to Buy Pfizer OTC Unit; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 16,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 333,948 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.48M, down from 350,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $113.85. About 4.88M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – National Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 21/03/2018 – Record U.S. oil offshore lease sale to test Trump energy push; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Appeal Court Affirms Dismissal of Suit Against Chevron Subsidiary; 25/04/2018 – Siccar Point Signals It May Cut Stake in Chevron U.K. Project; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS BELIEVES OIL DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- SETTLEMENT IS FULL AND FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ALL COMPLAINTS AGAINST RESPONDENTS ARISING FOR COMPLAINT; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 05:38 PM; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackline Inc by 147,453 shares to 3.07 million shares, valued at $164.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teleflex Inc Com (NYSE:TFX) by 4,129 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,308 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) buys Durham facility with plans to renovate as Triangle expansion continues – Triangle Business Journal” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks to Sell – Investorplace.com” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pfizer (PFE) Presents Scientific Advancements in Cancer Care at ESMO – StreetInsider.com” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer’s abrocitinib successful in second late-stage dermatitis study – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 14.49 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trustco Bankshares Corporation N Y holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 35,957 shares. Tompkins Fincl accumulated 0.89% or 102,593 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.28% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Sunbelt Incorporated has 1.12% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Morgan Stanley reported 46.54M shares. Fairview Capital Invest Management Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Finemark Bankshares Trust holds 1.01% or 420,571 shares. Woodstock Corp invested in 1.1% or 144,788 shares. Marco Invest Mngmt accumulated 126,928 shares. Altfest L J & Com, New York-based fund reported 48,968 shares. Nippon Life Insurance invested in 1.03M shares. Cullen Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.63M shares. Moreover, Callahan Advsr Limited Co has 2.35% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 302,540 shares. Alps stated it has 1.71M shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. St Johns Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.92% or 28,513 shares.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Chevron Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CVX) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Chevron Rises 3% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron Can’t Break $125 – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) 8.9% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Oil Stocks Gain on Saudi Hit; GM Workers Strike – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Plc Adr (NYSE:PUK) by 10,113 shares to 507,773 shares, valued at $22.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh And Mclennan Companies Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 3,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 733,304 shares, and has risen its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corp.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harbour Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 9,794 shares. Timber Hill Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.4% stake. Huntington State Bank has 396,680 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.8% or 124,532 shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest Mngmt has 5,979 shares. Gibson Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.12% stake. Tower Bridge Advsr accumulated 114,828 shares. Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability owns 5,540 shares. City Fl invested in 1.69% or 33,039 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Il invested in 0.72% or 56,354 shares. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 114.22M shares. Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 0.59% or 7,037 shares. Aperio Gru Lc holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1.07 million shares. Wolverine Asset Lc has 87 shares. L & S Advsr accumulated 27,646 shares.