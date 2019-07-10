Capital Guardian Trust Company Raised Mondelez International (MDLZ) Holding By $937,958; Shorts at Immersion (IMMR) Raised By 6.81%

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) stake by 1.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Guardian Trust Company acquired 19,142 shares as Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)’s stock rose 8.86%. The Capital Guardian Trust Company holds 1.18 million shares with $58.83M value, up from 1.16 million last quarter. Mondelez International Inc now has $79.46B valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $55.53. About 2.99 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) had an increase of 6.81% in short interest. IMMR’s SI was 1.04 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.81% from 970,600 shares previously. With 165,800 avg volume, 6 days are for Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR)’s short sellers to cover IMMR’s short positions. The SI to Immersion Corporation’s float is 4.04%. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.34. About 203,665 shares traded. Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) has declined 34.92% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMR News: 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 3.6% Position in Immersion; 07/03/2018 – IMMERSION CORP – BOSCH TO INCORPORATE IMMERSION’S HAPTICS TECHNOLOGY IN AUTOMOTIVE APPLICATIONS; 11/05/2018 – Immersion Reaches Agreement With VIEX Captal Advisors, LLC; 30/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: NATO Litter: Fluid Immersion System (FIS) Versus Traditional Mattress for Pressure Dispersion; 10/05/2018 – Immersion 1Q Net $69.9M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Immersion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMMR); 11/05/2018 – IMMERSION CORP – IMMERSION HAS AGREED TO NOMINATE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS KENNETH H. TRAUB; 07/03/2018 – lmmersion Enters Into Multi-Year License Agreement With Bosch; 11/05/2018 – lmmersion Reaches Agreement with VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC; 10/05/2018 – Immersion 1Q Rev $85.4M

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. Shares for $501,938 were sold by Gruber Vinzenz P. on Friday, February 1. 29,340 shares were sold by Pleuhs Gerhard W., worth $1.40M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based First Tru Advisors LP has invested 0.11% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). First Republic Inv Management Incorporated invested in 0.15% or 593,048 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 24,772 shares. Fincl Advantage reported 415 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 203,484 shares. Cannell Peter B Incorporated owns 402,774 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability reported 824 shares. London Co Of Virginia has 37,501 shares. Skba Management Lc holds 1.78% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 222,200 shares. 5,882 are owned by Flippin Bruce & Porter. Wendell David Assoc Inc reported 6,807 shares. First Midwest Comml Bank Trust Division holds 0.07% or 10,872 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Company reported 70,000 shares. 1.23 million were accumulated by Chevy Chase Trust. Hanson Doremus Invest Mgmt holds 15,153 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Mondelez International had 5 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, January 24, the company rating was downgraded by Berenberg.

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased Helmerich And Payne (NYSE:HP) stake by 29,829 shares to 74,933 valued at $4.19 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced 01 stake by 931 shares and now owns 584 shares. Crown Castle Intl Corp (Reit) (NYSE:CCI) was reduced too.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $1.86 million activity. $1.33 million worth of stock was bought by Singer Eric on Wednesday, June 19. On Wednesday, February 6 Erba Nancy sold $25,000 worth of Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) or 2,500 shares. 2,000 Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) shares with value of $18,620 were sold by Peters Anne Marie. Holt Sharon E sold 3,874 shares worth $38,740.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $231.60 million. The Company’s technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold Immersion Corporation shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.05 million shares or 3.57% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perritt holds 109,700 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd stated it has 141,181 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Loomis Sayles And Company L P reported 1,611 shares. Amer Intll Group Inc Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Alps Advsr accumulated 48,258 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) for 32,600 shares. 33,150 are held by Deutsche Natl Bank Ag. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Llc owns 136,830 shares. Mackenzie reported 36,810 shares stake. Walleye Trading Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 51,640 shares or 0.02% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 40,589 shares. 63,233 were reported by Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR).

