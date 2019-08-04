Capital Guardian Trust Company Raised Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $2.44 Million; Stock Price Declined; Sage Therapeuti (SAGE) Shareholder Hood River Capital Management Lifted Stake

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sage Therapeuti (SAGE) by 147.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 208,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 350,368 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.73 million, up from 141,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeuti for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $160.76. About 420,865 shares traded or 8.80% up from the average. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 05/03/2018 Moody’s Downgrades The Sage College, Ny To Caa1; Outlook Negative; 22/03/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Announces Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care Sales Office Opening; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – H1 ORGANIC RECURRING REVENUE GROWTH OF 6.4% (H1 17: 11.1%); 14/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Vena Adds FP&A Integration to Sage Intacct’s Cloud Financial Management System; 23/05/2018 – Sage integrates PayPal to Help Business Builders Get Paid Faster; 03/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC QUARTERLY LOSS PER SHARE $1.68; 08/03/2018 – Kriti Sharma: Sharma, an engineering leader at London-based Sage, has become a leading voice about the importance of building ethical AI. 13/ #IWD2018; 04/04/2018 – Blue Sage Capital Announces Promotions; 14/03/2018 – Delos Capital Acquires Sage Metals Limited

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 1,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 54,405 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.92 million, up from 53,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.96M shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Amazon Just Expanded Its Business Digitally and Physically; 07/03/2018 – International Products Group names veteran Amazon, Walmart buyer Jeff Fernandez Executive Vice President; 03/05/2018 – This 13-year-old startup just got $100 million and is valued at over $1 billion – now it’s taking on Amazon, Google, and Appl; 02/04/2018 – Amazon Tweet Storm, Facebook Flap Raise Regulatory Threat to FANGs: Analyst — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Test New Ad That Competes With Google, Criteo; 01/05/2018 – Amazon to offer additional 10% discounts on Whole Foods purchases for Prime members, sources say; 26/04/2018 – Amazon failed to disrupt the prescription drug business with Drugstore.com. Could a second try succeed?; 05/04/2018 – Cramer: Trump’s ‘onslaught against Amazon’ creates major market risk; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO ABNEY SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON NON-WAGE MATTERS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH TEAMSTERS UNION ON CONTRACT EXPIRING END-JULY

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,909 were reported by Lowe Brockenbrough &. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.95% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). King Wealth has 4,969 shares. Peavine Limited Liability Company accumulated 170 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 54,409 shares or 1.71% of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Com reported 4.43% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Com stated it has 143 shares. Chickasaw Capital Mgmt Lc holds 1,908 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 7,457 were reported by Essex Inv Limited Co. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda accumulated 3,900 shares. Anderson Hoagland Co invested in 7,898 shares or 8.19% of the stock. 18,098 were accumulated by Roosevelt Inv Group Inc. 940,620 were reported by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. World has 1.69% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Stock Investors Party Like Itâ€™s 1999. Itâ€™s Not. – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Weekly Market Preview: Tech Earnings Grabs The Spotlight (FB, TSLA, AMZN, SBUX, GOOGL) – Nasdaq” published on July 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How Big Was Amazon’s Prime Day for 2019? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s Ad Business Still Has a Lot of Opportunities – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd (Usd) by 21,439 shares to 272,704 shares, valued at $14.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 63,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 405,229 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 5,400 shares. Pura Vida Limited Liability invested in 10,000 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Ameriprise Finance reported 0.03% stake. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). 3 are owned by Carroll Fin Associates. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.03% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) or 58,439 shares. Fiduciary Tru, Massachusetts-based fund reported 25,417 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.04% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 79,333 shares. 1,509 are held by Reliance Tru Of Delaware. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 2,078 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0% or 13 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). M&R Capital Mngmt Inc owns 0.01% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 300 shares.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72 million and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Asgn Inc by 12,608 shares to 290,417 shares, valued at $18.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 54,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,165 shares, and cut its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).