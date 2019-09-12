Capital Guardian Trust Company Position in Integra Lifesciences Holding (IART) Has Decreased by $458,755 as Market Value Rose; De Burlo Group Has Lowered Veeva Sys (VEEV) Position as Stock Rose

De Burlo Group Inc decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 81,150 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.16M, down from 103,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $146.05. About 60,622 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500.

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Holding (IART) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 8,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.59% . The institutional investor held 171,809 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.60M, down from 180,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Integra Lifesciences Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $62.96. About 22,420 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 3.56% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 24/04/2018 – FDA: Integra LifeSciences Corp.- TCC-EZ, Total Contact Cast System, Model No. TCC2-4051; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Integra LifeSciences Corp.- The humeral stems trials are packaged in a kit for Titan Modular Shoulder System. Each kit; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Sees 2018 EPS 69c-EPS 77c; 22/03/2018 – MITEL REPORTS PACT TO SELL DETEWE TO GERMAN ICT SYSTEMS INTEGRA; 01/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Integra Resources Corp. to OTCQX; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP – COMPANY IS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE BY $10 MLN TO A NEW RANGE OF $1.47 BLN TO $1.49 BLN; 13/04/2018 – Integra Software Services is Selected by Taylor & Francis Group as Core Full-Service Production Partner for Their Global Journa; 03/05/2018 – INTEGRA ENGINEERING INDIA LTD INEI.BO – MARCH QTR CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPS 127.2 MLN RUPEES VS 125 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.34-Adj EPS $2.42; 14/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Integra Capital Management for Jan 01 to Mar 31

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Veeva adds pharma exec to board – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) One-on-One Interview with Veeva Systems CFO – What took Veeva to a billion dollars will fuel the next several billion – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts Turn Incrementally Bullish After Veeva’s Beat And Raise – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Veeva Systems EPS beats by $0.06, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $512.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 4,600 shares to 152,300 shares, valued at $12.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 6,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67M for 89.05 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 2,801 shares. 369,062 are held by American Capital Mgmt Inc. 8,795 were reported by Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability. Syntal Cap Ptnrs Limited Com invested in 10,192 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.07% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 48,322 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 19,574 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Schroder Invest Mngmt Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 3,610 shares. Next Group Inc Inc has 0.15% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Creative Planning holds 0.02% or 28,418 shares in its portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,661 shares. Paloma Mngmt invested in 32,851 shares. Main Street Rech Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). 4,866 were accumulated by Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Com. 124,189 are owned by Services Automobile Association. Cibc Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 5,857 shares.

More notable recent Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Integra LifeSciences Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Medtronic (MDT) Beats on Q1 Earnings, Ups FY20 EPS Guidance – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Integra LifeSciences Launches Integra® Titanâ„¢ Reverse Shoulder System-S – GlobeNewswire” on January 10, 2019. More interesting news about Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Buy Integra LifeSciences (IART) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 22, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold IART shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 68.86 million shares or 0.56% less from 69.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust owns 14,884 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dupont Cap holds 0.02% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) or 16,762 shares. 196,115 are held by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.02% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Quantitative Investment Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.04% or 17,346 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Inc owns 7,607 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). 6,600 are held by Alyeska Investment Group Limited Partnership. Johnson Fincl invested 0% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 2,160 shares. Wesbanco Bancshares has invested 0.08% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Cwm Ltd Liability holds 86,948 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Parametric Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Winslow Evans Crocker holds 190 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART).

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (NYSE:AZN) by 641,888 shares to 1.48 million shares, valued at $60.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 9,574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 546,454 shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc Adr.

Analysts await Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. IART’s profit will be $55.22M for 24.22 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.96% negative EPS growth.