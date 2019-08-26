Capital Guardian Trust Company Lowered Stake in Philip Morris International (PM) as Share Value Declined; Tyson Foods (TSN) Position Has Boosted by Rnc Capital Management Llc

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 6,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 91,925 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, up from 85,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $89.93. About 2.24M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – FOR 2018, CO SEES CHICKEN SEGMENT SALES VOLUME TO GROW ABOUT 3%-4%, ADJ OPERATING MARGINS TO BE SIMILAR TO 2017 AT AROUND 10%; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – BELIEVE BEEF SEGMENT’S ADJ OPERATING MARGIN IN FISCAL 2018 SHOULD BE ABOVE 6%; 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Appoints Charles Tyson as Chief Customer Experience Officer; 16/05/2018 – TYSON CEO TOM HAYES SPEAKS AT BMO CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Adj EPS $1.27; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees Nearing Net-Debt-to-Ebitda Target of 2X in FY18; 03/04/2018 – Tyson Foods Sets Two Million Acre Land Stewardship Target; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: `HATCHABILITY’ HAS BEEN A CHALLENGE IN CHICKEN SEGMENT; 14/03/2018 – National Geographic to Make Neil deGrasse Tyson’s StarTalk Interview with Legendary Scientist Stephen Hawking Available for Free, Without Commercials, on All Digital Platforms

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased its stake in Philip Morris International (PM) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 27,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 921,818 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.41 million, down from 949,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Philip Morris International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $81.22. About 4.26M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 64,804 shares to 12,401 shares, valued at $3.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli& Company (NYSE:LLY) by 253,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,883 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small (SCZ).

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Alibaba, Lockheed Martin And More – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Safe Stocks to Buy Amid Trade War Turbulence – Investorplace.com” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tyson Foods Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.08% or 62,311 shares in its portfolio. Qs Ltd Liability Co invested 0.05% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). M&T Bank & Trust reported 13,199 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 7,694 shares. Aristotle Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 1.93 million shares. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). 4,975 were reported by Homrich Berg. Palouse Capital Mngmt holds 1.17% or 43,707 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.08% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Moreover, Luminus Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.25% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 758,227 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Adage Prtn Group Ltd Com invested in 0.06% or 369,655 shares. Thomas White Intll Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 8,623 shares. 57,500 are held by Midas. Greenwood Gearhart reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fincl invested in 0.18% or 125,054 shares. Frontier Inv Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 4,671 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). United Asset Strategies Inc reported 5,126 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc has 64,674 shares. Jones Lllp invested in 0.01% or 51,771 shares. Valicenti Advisory Ser Inc holds 0.56% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 13,295 shares. Eagle Asset Management holds 61,448 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 45,294 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 37,000 are held by Viking Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Wells Fargo & Co Mn has 0.2% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 7.46 million shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm has 8,745 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 3,528 shares. Agf Invests accumulated 1.43M shares or 1.42% of the stock.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (Dba Wabtec Corp) (NYSE:WAB) by 130,136 shares to 725,535 shares, valued at $53.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huazhu Group Ltd Adr by 242,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Plc Adr (NYSE:PUK).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 14.82 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bernstein recommends Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Ibtimes.com with their article: “Pier 1 Imports Receives Second Warning Of NYSE Delisting – International Business Times” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Minnesota warns on vaping – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.