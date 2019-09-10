Capital Guardian Trust Company Lowered Position in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) as Share Value Declined; Palestra Capital Management Has Cut Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake by $28.06 Million

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 18.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 719,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 3.16 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.26M, down from 3.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.36. About 5.88M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – Comcast formally notifies Brussels of intention to bid for Sky; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q NBCUniversal Adjusted Ebitda $2.285B; 25/04/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast’s Sky Bid; CBS-Viacom Deal Teeters on Bob Bakish Role; Mark Read Wants WPP CEO Job; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – ENTERED TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT, A 364 DAY BRIDGE LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Fox Cited Regulatory Concerns for Rejecting Comcast Bid – Filing; 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Lights up San Francisco Bay Area with LoRaWAN™ IoT Network; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER, COMCAST & COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL NATIONAL; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: CHARTER WIRELESS PARTNERSHIP WILL HELP DEFRAY COSTS; 27/04/2018 – Charter Communications plummets more than 15% at the open after reporting losing more internet and TV subscribers than expected; cable providers Comcast and Altice USA also fall; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANNOUNCING ITS INTENTION TO ENTER INTO A NUMBER OF VOLUNTARY LEGALLY BINDING COMMITMENTS REGARDING SKY AND INVESTMENT IN UK

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 38,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 356,365 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.60 million, down from 394,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 4.79 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 213,640 shares to 841,440 shares, valued at $157.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.30 billion for 15.25 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10,025 shares to 10,113 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 19,142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Asml Holding Nv (Usd) (NASDAQ:ASML).