Capital Guardian Trust Company Lowered Holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (TSM) as Stock Declined; General Amern Invs (GAM) Market Value Were Volatile While Shaker Financial Services Raised Holding

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (TSM) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 95,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 4.44M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $181.13M, down from 4.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 5.38 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain, sources say; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES FOUNDRY MARKET GROWTH AT 8 PCT; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in General Amern Invs Inc (GAM) by 26.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 16,965 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 81,392 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, up from 64,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in General Amern Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $873.74M market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35.34. About 47,261 shares traded or 20.26% up from the average. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Comml Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 24 shares. Susquehanna International Llp invested in 6,102 shares or 0% of the stock. M&R Mngmt invested in 0% or 353 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc invested in 37,920 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Css Lc Il holds 0.07% or 33,173 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd reported 0% stake. First Manhattan owns 7,086 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 32,512 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo Communications Mn has invested 0% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Charter Tru Company invested in 0.03% or 6,914 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 8,818 shares. Minnesota-based Walleye Trading has invested 0% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Kistler holds 4,599 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Park Avenue Secs Limited accumulated 0.01% or 7,614 shares. Raymond James & Associates has invested 0.03% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM).

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $197.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rivernorth Doubleline Strate by 26,491 shares to 19,235 shares, valued at $315,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dreyfus Alcentra Gbl Cr Inco by 201,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 273,230 shares, and cut its stake in Kkr Income Opportunities Fd (KIO).

Another recent and important General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Is General American Investors, Inc. (GAM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 12,260 shares to 942,300 shares, valued at $70.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,081 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why ASML Holding Rose 10.4% in July – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on January 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Three 5G Stocks Poised to Soar Over the Next Decade – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks: Papa John’s Soars in Premarket; J&J, Comcast, Zynga All Rise – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo! Finance News” with publication date: December 09, 2018.