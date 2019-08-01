Capital Guardian Trust Company Lifted Its Stake in Integra Lifesciences Holding (IART) by $2.23 Million; Pfizer (PFE) Valuation Declined While Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Cut Stake by $362,712

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Holding (IART) by 29.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 40,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.59% . The institutional investor held 180,150 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.04 million, up from 139,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Integra Lifesciences Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $63.42. About 280,945 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 3.56% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 14/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Integra Capital Management for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 23/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Presenting at Conference Jun 20; 24/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Presenting at JMP Conference Jun 20; 13/04/2018 – Integra Software Services is Selected by Taylor & Francis Group as Core Full-Service Production Partner for Their Global Journa; 01/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Integra Resources Corp. to OTCQX; 11/04/2018 – Taylor & Francis Group Selects Integra Software Services as Their Core Full-service Production Partner for Global Journal Conte; 14/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Integra Capital Management for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP – COMPANY IS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE BY $10 MLN TO A NEW RANGE OF $1.47 BLN TO $1.49 BLN; 11/04/2018 – PRELIOS SPA PCRE.Ml – PRELIOS INTEGRA FINALIZES ACCORD WITH INSURANCE GROUP AMISSIMA FOR MANAGEMENT OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS; 27/03/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 8,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 457,306 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.42 million, down from 465,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $38.25. About 45.95M shares traded or 93.12% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PHARMACIA AND UPJOHN CO, QUESTCOR PHARMACEUTICALS, BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, NPS PHARMA; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER – POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS OF PHASE 3 STUDY EXAMINING USE OF LYRICA ORAL SOLUTION CV AS ADJUNCTIVE THERAPY; 09/05/2018 – Seeking Insights into Rare Diseases, Pfizer Scales AI Analytics Platform; 19/03/2018 – Protalix BioTherapeutics Announces Acceptance of Abstract on OPRX-106 as a Lecture Presentation at the Digestive Diseases Week® 2018; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE; 23/04/2018 – FDA declines to approve Pfizer’s biosimilar to Roche’s cancer drug; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS TOP-LINE FROM A STUDY OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Several Potential Near-Term Opportunities in Core Therapeutic Areas

More notable recent Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Integra LifeSciences Announces Promotion of Glenn Coleman to Newly-Created Role of Chief Operating Officer and Appointment of Carrie Anderson as Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IART vs. ABMD: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Integra LifeSciences to participate in Healthcare Conferences in November 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 08, 2018.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 34,877 shares to 557,380 shares, valued at $46.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) by 27,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 921,818 shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold IART shares while 70 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 69.24 million shares or 2.35% less from 70.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Partners Llp has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). 1,696 are held by Huntington Commercial Bank. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 340,238 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Incorporated Oh holds 253,855 shares. Pitcairn invested 0.04% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Monarch Ptnrs Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.47% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Shelton Mngmt holds 0.02% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) or 281 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 112,016 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kennedy Cap Mgmt reported 100,016 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability owns 21,264 shares. Qs Investors Llc holds 0% or 1,300 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Com owns 738,863 shares. Oakbrook Invests reported 8,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parthenon Lc invested 1.14% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Portland Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.31% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 21,165 shares. Ballentine Partners Limited Co reported 62,585 shares. Aviance Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability has 0.84% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 69,366 shares. 45,012 are owned by Philadelphia Trust. Financial Bank accumulated 3.96M shares. Sei Investments holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.65 million shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.17% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 47,338 shares. Tcw Grp accumulated 158,611 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Advisor Partners Limited Liability Company stated it has 175,124 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited accumulated 20.84 million shares. Altavista Wealth Management invested in 102,094 shares or 1.54% of the stock. Somerset Trust has 1.43% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 64,184 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 283,431 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Incorporated New York holds 0.02% or 5,433 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer Continues To Build Its Long-Term Potential – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mylan up 23% premarket on potential Pfizer deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market News: Pfizer and Mylan Make a Deal; Chipotle Looks Tasty – Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,168 shares to 324,701 shares, valued at $61.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 17,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX).