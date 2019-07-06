Capital Guardian Trust Company Lifted Holding in Northrop Grumman (NOC) by $7.25 Million; Wageworks (WAGE) Holding Has Lifted by Granite Investment Partners Llc

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Wageworks Inc (WAGE) by 92.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 17,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,358 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 18,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Wageworks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. About 754,314 shares traded or 2.93% up from the average. WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) has risen 13.40% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WAGE News: 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of WageWorks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS INC – COMPANY APPOINTS EDGAR MONTES AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 19/03/2018 – WageWorks Continues to Work on Preparing Financial Statements; 05/04/2018 – Wageworks: Fincl Statements From 2016 and 2017 Should No Longer Be Relied Upon; 26/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against WageWorks, Inc. (WAGE) and; 20/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts WageWorks Investors to Restatement Announcement and CEO Resignation and Reminds Investors of the May 8, 20; 05/04/2018 – Wageworks: Plans to Restate Certain Fincl Results; 22/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by WageWorks, Inc; 10/05/2018 – WAGEWORKS SEES REPORTING MATERIAL WEAKNESS OVER FINL REPORTING; 10/05/2018 – WAGEWORKS: UNABLE TO FILE 10-Q REPORT WITHIN TIME FRAME

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 14.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 26,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 215,847 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.17 million, up from 188,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $325.2. About 270,355 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 7.60% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 05/04/2018 – U.S. State Dept OKs possible $2.5 bln sale of military drones to Germany; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $1B; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP QTRLY AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SALES OF $3,280 MLN, UP 10 PCT; 06/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $419 FROM $400; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 9% TO $1.20/SHR; 11/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Northrop Grumman ‘A-2’ Short-Term Rating; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises Dividend to $1.20

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 34,877 shares to 557,380 shares, valued at $46.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) by 20,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,098 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (Reit) (NYSE:CCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania Trust holds 0.01% or 6,755 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Financial Bank, New York-based fund reported 24,152 shares. Icon Advisers Company owns 7,200 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Westwood Group holds 245,284 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Da Davidson reported 0.03% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Bancorp Of Hawaii invested in 0.02% or 1,069 shares. Balyasny Asset Lc holds 0.03% or 18,982 shares. Schulhoff & Inc reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). D E Shaw & has invested 0.06% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). 2,429 were reported by Sigma Planning Corporation. Perigon Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 1,705 shares. Reilly Fin Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 1,119 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Hudson Bay Cap LP holds 0.03% or 8,698 shares in its portfolio.

