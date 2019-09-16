Capital Guardian Trust Company Increases Stake in Vodafone Group Plc Adr (VOD); As Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA) Market Value Declined, Tieton Capital Management Boosted by $387,870 Its Stake

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc Adr (VOD) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 37,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 570,118 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.27M, up from 532,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.98. About 3.18M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 13/04/2018 – CORRECTED-UK’S OFCOM- TELEFÓNICA UK LIMITED HAS BEEN ALLOCATED SPECTRUM FREQUENCIES 2350 – 2390 MHZ (CORRECTS; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Vodafone’s Baa1 Ratings On Review For Downgrade; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPRESENTS A STEP CHANGE IN EUROPE’S TRANSITION TO A GIGABIT SOCIETY AND A TRANSFORMATIVE COMBINATION FOR VODAFONE THAT WILL GENERATE SIGNIFICANT VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS; 15/05/2018 – End of an era as Vodafone boss Colao makes way for protege Read; 30/03/2018 – Economic Times: Vodafone, Idea may take legal action against Aircel to recover dues; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE – BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE HAVE AGREED A CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND DIVIDEND POLICY WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE IMPLEMENTED POST COMPLETION; 25/04/2018 – MERGER OF BHARTI INFRATEL AND INDUS TOWERS; 05/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM -TELEFONICA UK HAS ALSO WON 40 MHZ OF 3.4 GHZ SPECTRUM AT A COST OF £317.7 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone’s $22 Billion Liberty Deal to Reshape European Telecom

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 18,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The institutional investor held 265,659 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69 million, up from 247,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Motorcar Parts Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $327.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.33. About 68,483 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 154,572 shares to 5,582 shares, valued at $961,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 4,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,753 shares, and cut its stake in Helmerich And Payne (NYSE:HP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.31, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MPAA shares while 26 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 20.32 million shares or 3.07% less from 20.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rutabaga Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Ma invested in 564,011 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 6,429 shares. Victory Inc reported 0% stake. 115,044 are owned by Raymond James And Associates. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 7,594 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). United Services Automobile Association holds 91,823 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab owns 107,367 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 14,215 shares. Pnc Fincl Services accumulated 805 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancorporation Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 46,571 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 150,000 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0% or 49,191 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Co (Trc) stated it has 98 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Bank & Trust owns 34,450 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.